OnePlus 11 Officially Revealed: Check Specs, Design, And Color Options News oi -Alap Naik Desai

OnePlus 11 from the "Flagship Killer" brand will officially launch early next year. OnePlus has scheduled a "OnePlus Cloud 11" event to announce its flagship Android smartphone, Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds, and a few other mystery products. The brand has now posted a brief video that officially reveals the design, and even confirms key specifications. Let's take a look at all the available details of the upcoming flagship Android smartphone from OnePlus.

OnePlus 11 Teaser Video Reveals Design And Color Options

OnePlus will officially launch the OnePlus 11 next year on February 7th, 2023 in India. OnePlus has now uploaded a brief video and a few images that reveal the design and build of the device. The imagery also confirms the colors in which the smartphone will be available.

As evident from the images, the OnePlus 11 will launch in Black and Green color options. The flagship Android smartphone features a triple rear camera setup, which nestles inside a circular island that merges with the side of the device.

The camera island and the sides of the device sport a silver color, which could be a metallic frame. The images reveal OnePlus has reintroduced the "Alert Slider". For reasons unknown, OnePlus had dumped the feature in the previous generation but has clearly reconsidered. A physical slider allows users to quickly mute the phone or put it in silent mode.

Besides the three camera lenses and a large flash, the rear camera island also wears the Hasselblad branding. This strongly suggests OnePlus is trying to position the OnePlus 11 as one of the best camera smartphones of 2023.

OnePlus 11 Specifications, Features

OnePlus hasn't officially confirmed any specifications of the OnePlus 11. However, the brand has been securing the necessary certifications for the Android smartphone. A OnePlus smartphone was spotted on the Chinese TENAA certification authority website, which seems to be the OnePlus 11.

According to the TENAA website, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3,216 X 1,440 pixels. The QHD+ resolution screen has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The OnePlus 11 smartphone should be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a flagship SoC. The phone would be available with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB or 512GB UFS4.0 internal storage.

The OnePlus 11 reportedly has a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP triple rear camera setup. There's a 16MP front-facing shooter housed in a punch-hole camera cutout. With a dual battery pack, the OnePlus 11 should have a 4870mAh battery, which would be advertised as a 5000mAh battery pack.

Best Mobiles in India