OnePlus 11R Live Images Surface; Could Get A Curved Display

Over to the side, the OnePlus 11R prototype features the OnePlus' much-famed Alert Slider, which was missing from the majority of the new OnePlus smartphones. The Alert Slider and the power button are placed to the right side of the device. The volume rockers sit on the left side of the device. The SIM tray, USB Type-C port, and speaker grille can be seen at the bottom of the device. The smartphone boasts a noise-cancellation microphone and what appears to be an IR blaster on the top.

OnePlus 11R: Specifications (Rumored)

The OnePlus 11R is rumored to sport a curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and PWM dimming. While the OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the OnePlus 11R could utilize the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It could be offered with up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 11R is rumored to get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter, a 13MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro/depth sensor. Selfies could be handled by a 16MP front-facing sensor. The handset could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery coupled with 100W fast charging support.