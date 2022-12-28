OnePlus 10T vs Xiaomi 12 Pro: Design, Display, Performance Compared Features oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

The OnePlus 10T was launched in 2022 but is facing the heat from a 2021 flagship smartphone, Xiaomi 12 Pro. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is loaded to the gills with features and can give stiff competition to the OnePlus 10T. Let's compare the two and find out if the OnePlus 10T can fend off the challenge presented by the Xiaomi 12 Pro device.

OnePlus 10T vs Xiaomi 12 Pro: Design

Design is a subjective thing and boils down to your preference. The OnePlus 10T has a fancier design of the two with a squarish clamp-like camera island. The Xiaomi 12 Pro carries an understated yet elegant exterior design. It boasts a rectangular camera island at the back and a curved back. The OnePlus 10T gets a plastic frame, whereas the Xiaomi 12 Pro boasts a premium aluminum frame.

At the front, both smartphones feature a centrally placed hole-punch camera cutout. However, the Xiaomi 12 Pro gets additional points owing to its curved display as against the flat type screen of the OnePlus 10T. The OnePlus 10T measures 163 x 75.4 x 8.8 mm and weighs 204 grams. In comparison, the Xiaomi 12 Pro measures 163.6 x 74.6 x 8.2 mm and weighs about 204 grams.

OnePlus 10T vs Xiaomi 12 Pro: Display

The OnePlus 10T sports a 6.7-inch 10-bit Fluid AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR 10+ and gets Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro features a curved 10-bit 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED with a QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR 10+ support. The display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus.

OnePlus 10T vs Xiaomi 12 Pro: Performance

The OnePlus 10T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is built on TSMC's 4nm fabrication process. It trumps the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor doing duty in the Xiaomi 12 Pro in terms of performance, thermals, and battery efficiency. For the unversed, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC was infamous for its overheating issues.

OnePlus 10T vs Xiaomi 12 Pro: Cameras

The OnePlus 10T gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calling duties, there's a 16MP sensor at the front.

The OnePlus 10T's camera setup dulls in comparison to Xiaomi 12 Pro's all-50MP triple rear camera setup. It is equipped with a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide snapper. Selfies are handled by a 32MP front-facing sensor.

OnePlus 10T vs Xiaomi 12 Pro: Battery

The OnePlus 10T packs in a 4800mAh battery pack combined with an insane 150W fast-wired charging system. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is backed by a smaller 4600mAh battery and gets a slower 120W fast charging in comparison. However, it gets a 50W fast wireless charging feature that the OnePlus 10T lacks.

OnePlus 10T vs Xiaomi 12 Pro: Conclusion

The OnePlus 10T comes at a starting price of ₹44,999 in India, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro starts at ₹55,999. The Xiaomi 12 Pro would've been a well-rounded package if it wasn't for the fire-breathing and power-hungry processor. It has a better display, build, and cameras compared to the OnePlus 10T. However, the OnePlus 10T offers reliable and sustained performance while keeping a tab on battery consumption. Also, considering the significantly lower price tag, the OnePlus 10T seems like a good compromise.

