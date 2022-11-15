OnePlus 9RT Android 13 Stable Update Released In India: Should You Upgrade?

The OnePlus 9RT smartphone was launched in India with Android 11 onboard and was upgraded to Android 12 earlier this year. Later, OnePlus started seeding the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta based on Android 13 for the device. Now, the company has announced the rollout of the OxygenOS 13 Stable update for the OnePlus 9RT users in India. Will it be bug-free? Should you upgrade? Let's find out.

Should You Update Your OnePlus 9RT To OxygenOS 13?

The OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS 13 Stable based on Android 13 comes with a firmware version MT2111_11.F.11 in India. It adds OnePlus' Aquamorphic Design theme, Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, new Meeting Assistant, tweaked UI layers, optimized widgets, added features for AOD (Always-On Display), HyperBoost GPA 4.0, enhanced screencast, and improved safety & privacy features, among others. Additionally, it brings the October 2022 Android security patch.

Do note that this is an early build of the stable version and might pack in some bugs and glitches. Also, manufacturers tend to reduce performance with major OS upgrades, especially of devices towards the end of their life cycles. So, it is advisable to wait for the reviews before updating.

The update will be rolled out via an OTA for all OnePlus 9RT users in India. However, it will be pushed in a phased manner. Users on the Open Beta version will also receive the new update.

OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS 13 Stable: Changelog

Aquamorphic Design

• Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

• Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

• Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

• Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.

• Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

• Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability.

• Optimizes fonts for better readability.

• Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

• Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connecting and note-taking experience and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting.

• Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

• Adds a new type of Always-On Display that shows live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery. (Supports only some apps).

• Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

• Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

• Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Seamless interconnection

• Optimizes Screencast, with cast content automatically adapting to the target screen.

• Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalization

• Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

• Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

• Optimizes Canvas Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & privacy

• Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

• Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

• Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing

• Adds Kid Space, providing screen time limit, ambient light reminders, and Eye-protecting display features.