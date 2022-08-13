OnePlus Folding Phone Is Coming Soon And Here Is The Proof

It looks like 2022 will be the year of folding smartphones. Brands like Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, Motorola, and Samsung have already launched their iterations of folding smartphones across the world. Now, it looks like one more brand is all set to join the folding phone bandwagon.

Pete Lau, the co-founder of OnePlus and CPO of Oppo has now shared what could possibly be the picture of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone's folding mechanism. Given the OnePlus's parent company Oppo already has a folding smartphone -- Oppo Find N, the OnePlus Fold is expected to be based on the same platform.

What To Expect From OnePlus Fold?

The OnePlus Fold when compared to the Oppo Find N will come with a few tweaks in terms of looks and feel. The device is likely to use a new flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with features like 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Like most folding smartphones, the OnePlus Fold is also expected to have a 1080p cover display and an internal folding display with features like QHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The device is also expected to offer features like fast wired and wireless charging.

What About Pricing?

The OnePlus folding phone is expected to be an expensive smartphone and is likely to cost more than the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, the device is expected to undercut the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the current flagship smartphone from Samsung, based on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

OnePlus Fold Launch Details?

The OnePlus Fold is expected to launch in India and across the world by the end of 2022. The device is expected to ship with Android 13 OS with a custom OxygenOS 13 skin on top. The OnePlus Fold could also be the first device from the company to cost over Rs. 1,00,000.

