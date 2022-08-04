OnePlus Nord 20 SE With Dual Cameras, HD+ Display Launched; Rebranded Oppo A77 4G?

OnePlus has been rapidly expanding its product offering. One of the latest phones in the market is the OnePlus 10T, which packs several premium features. Joining the list is the OnePlus Nord 20 SE, which has debuted in China. The new OnePlus phone is the latest addition to the Nord series, which might soon arrive in India.

OnePlus Nord 20 SE Features: What's New

The new OnePlus Nord 20 SE flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and 600 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 20 SE is powered by the Helio G35 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Users can expand the memory with the dedicated microSD card slot but there's no room for virtual RAM expansion. Like other OnePlus phones, the new OnePlus Nord 20 SE runs Android 12 OS with OxygenOS 12.1.

Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 20 SE includes a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. There's also an 8MP selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch. The new OnePlus Nord phone comes with the usual connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, and so on.

The OnePlus Nord 20 SE also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports AI face unlock. More importantly, the new phone has a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord 20 SE Price

The new OnePlus Nord 20 SE is currently available in China and can be purchased on AliExpress. The OnePlus Nord 20 SE is priced at USD 199 (around Rs. 15,800) and sales will begin on August 12. Buyers can choose from Celestial Black and Blue Oasis colors.

OnePlus Nord 20 SE In India: Cheapest Phone From Brand?

The OnePlus Nord 20 SE features are very similar to the newly launched Oppo A77 4G in India. To note, the Oppo A77 4G is priced at Rs. 15,499 - which is similar to OnePlus Nord 20 SE price. This also makes it the cheapest phone from the popular Chinese company. Presently, there's no word when the OnePlus Nord 20 SE will launch in India.

