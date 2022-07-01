OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Launched In India: 50MP Camera, 80W Fast Charging And More

As expected, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has been launched in India as a minor upgrade to the Nord 2 5G that went official last year. The notable highlights of the smartphone include a Dimensity 1300 SoC, support for 80W fast charging, and more. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will compete against similar offerings such as Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Poco F4 5G, iQOO Neo 6, and Mi 11X.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Price In India

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has been launched in two storage configurations in India. The base variant comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space and is priced at Rs. 28,999. The high-end variant features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space and is priced at Rs. 33,999. Notably, the smartphone has been launched in Jade Fog and Gray Shadow color options. It will be up for sale from July 5 via Amazon, OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Experience Stores and select retail stores.

When it comes to launch offers, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G buyers will get an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on using an ICICI debit or credit card for the purchase. This will be a limited period offer and will be applicable only between July 5 and July 11. Also, there will be a no-cost EMI payment option up to three months for purchases made with ICICI debit or credit cards in July. The first 1,000 buyers of the device on the OnePlus Store app will get a OnePlus Nord Handy Fanny Pack.

Besides these, there will be exciting offers and benefits for the Red Cable Club members. These benefits include the Red Cable Care plan for Rs. 749, a 12-month extended warranty, a dedicated customer helpline, 120GB of cloud storage space, and more. The existing members can get up to Rs. 1,000 discount using RedCoins to purchase the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G via the OnePlus Store app and OnePlus.in until July 11.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Specifications

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G packs a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of up to 3GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC based on the 6nm process. The chipset is teamed up with ARM G77 MC9 GPU, 8GB/12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space.

The latest OnePlus smartphone boots Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 and it will get two major Android upgrades and security updates for three years. There is a triple-camera unit at the rear of this smartphone and it houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP tertiary mono sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera sensor with a Sony IMX615 lens and f/2.4 aperture.

Connectivity aspects of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G include 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and others. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers and a USB Type-C port. A 4500mAh dual-cell battery fuels the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G along with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging tech, which is touted to charge the battery from 1-100% in just 27 minutes.

