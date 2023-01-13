OnePlus Nord 2T Is Getting Stable Android 13 Update In India: Changelog

OnePlus is finally pushing its OxygenOS 13 Stable update for its OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone in India. The smartphone was launched in 2022 and came with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 OS onboard. It received the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta based on Android 13 OS last month. Now, it is getting a stable update in India, which is expected to be a refined version with minimum bugs and glitches.

The new OxygenOS 13 Stable update meant for Indian users comes with a firmware version CPH2401_11.C.23. The package also comes with the updated December 2022 Android security patch. Let's take a look at its changelog and updated features below.

OnePlus Nord 2T OxygenOS 13 Stable Update: Changelog

Aquamorphic Design

• Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

• Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

• Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.

• Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

• Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

• Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.

• Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

• Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability.

• Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.

• Optimizes fonts for better readability.

• Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.

• Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

• Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

• Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

• Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

• Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.

• Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation.

• Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Seamless Interconnection

• Optimizes Screencast, with cast content automatically adapting to the target screen.

• Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalization

• Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

• Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

• Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & Privacy

• Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

• Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

• Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital Wellbeing

• Adds distance-from-phone, ambient light, and sitting posture reminders in Kid Space.

• Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.

Performance Optimization

• Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.

Gaming Experience

• Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

System

• Integrates the December 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

• Improves system stability.

Communication

• Improves the stability of mobile network connections.