OnePlus Nord 2T, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G To Get OxygenOS 13 Soon: Worth Waiting?

OnePlus has revealed its roadmap for the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta rollout for its smartphones. The OxygenOS 13 is based on the latest Android 13 operating system and the brand will be seeding it soon for its OnePlus Nord 2T 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G devices in Q4 2022.

The OxygenOS 13 Open Beta program is underway and many OnePlus smartphones have received the update. The Oppo sub-brand started seeding the update to its OnePlus 10 Pro device in August 2022. In September 2022, it rolled out the OxygenOS 13 Beta for the OnePlus 10R, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9 handsets. The OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 9RT started receiving the update in October 2022.

OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Oxygen OS 13: Should You Upgrade To Beta Version?

The OxygenOS 13 Open Beta offers new features such as the Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, Aquamorphic Design philosophy, optimized UI elements, revised system icons, optimized widgets, Omojis, added Always-On Display features, HyperBoost GPA 4.0, optimized screencast, enhanced safety & privacy features, among others.

However, it is worth noting that this is a beta build and not stable firmware. OnePlus states that it may contain bugs and glitches and the upgrade should be done at your own risk. When it starts seeding the latest firmware to the Nord 2T and the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, the company will also list the known issues with the software to help you make an informed decision.

If you wish for a stable bug-free user experience with the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta, you should steer clear of it and stay on the stable Oxygen OS 12 based on Android 12 OS. Moreover, this is a major OS upgrade and you will have to go through the hassle of taking the device backup as it will wipe your entire device. If the OxygenOS 13 bug has bitten you already, then have a look at the changes it brings in the changelog below. Do note that some features might be model specific.