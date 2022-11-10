OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Leaked: Hows It Compared To Its Predecessor?

Ever since Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, left the company to start his venture, Nothing, OnePlus has started aiming for everything in the market. Not just the flagship killers and flagship smartphones, the company also focuses on the mid-range smartphone market now. As per rumors, the Chinese brand is now readying a successor for its Nord CE 2 5G mid-range smartphone. OnLeaks has shared some key details about the purported Nord CE 3 5G device.

How's It Compared To Its Predecessor?

According to the leaked specifications, the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 will sport a 6.7-inch LCD with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This is a huge downgrade as the Nord CE 2 5G came with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Nord CE 3 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G processor. This again is a downgrade from the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset of the Nord CE 2 5G. The Dimensity 900 was more powerful and also scores higher in most CPU and GPU benchmarks compared to the Snapdragon 695 chipset. It is the same chipset that powers the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which is a cheaper device. The Nord CE 3 could come in 8GB RAM+128GB storage and 12GB RAM+256GB storage variants.

In terms of optics, the Nord CE 3 might receive an upgraded primary camera, which is a 108MP sensor as against the 64MP camera of the Nord CE 2 5G. However, the company has dropped the 8MP ultrawide shooter for a gimmicky 2MP depth sensor. Lastly, there's a 2MP macro sensor that completes the triple rear camera setup. Selfies and video calling duties could be handled by the 16MP front-facing camera, which is likely to be housed in a hole-punch camera cutout.

The handset will be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Nord CE 3 could pack in a bigger 5,000mAh battery coupled with 67W fast charging support. The Nord CE 2 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and 65W fast charging in comparison.

Should You Wait For The OnePlus Nord CE 3?

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to launch in early 2023. It is a downgrade in terms of display, processor, and camera specifications. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with an AMOLED display and an ultrawide lens certainly makes for a better buy and you wouldn't regret your decision when the OnePlus Nord CE 3 arrives. However, it is advisable to take such leaks with a grain of salt.