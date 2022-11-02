Oppo A58 5G Launch Date, Price Leaked: Does It Get A 108MP Secondary Camera Sensor?

According to a previous leak, the Oppo A58 5G was expected to be the first smartphone to pack in a 108MP secondary camera sensor. This got everyone excited as the sensor was only used as a primary sensor by other manufacturers. But unfortunately, it turned out to be incorrect.

The Oppo A58 5G gets a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro/depth sensor. This doesn't make it stand out from the crowd as this camera combination is used by several other smartphones. Hence, by no means it is a camera beast, but just another mid-range device.

Oppo A58 5G: Price

According to a China Telecom listing, the Oppo A58 5G will debut with three variants. It will be priced from CNY 1399 (approx. ₹15,916) for the 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage edition, CNY 1599 (approx. ₹18,192) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and CNY 1799 (approx. ₹20,460) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. It will come in Starry Sky Black, Tranquil Sea Blue, and Breeze Purple color options.

Oppo A58 5G: Highlights

The Oppo A58 5G sports a design similar to the Oppo A17 in India. It gets a flat rear panel and flat sides. The camera sensor sits almost flush with the body. At the front, there's a waterdrop notch on the display. It sports a 6.56-inch LCD panel with an HD+ screen resolution, which is a bummer at this price point.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which supports 5G connectivity. The Oppo A58 5G will be powered by a 4,880mAh battery pack coupled with 33W fast charging support. It will run on ColorOS skin based on Android 12 OS out of the box.