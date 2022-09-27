Oppo A77s Leaked Poster Reveals Design, Features Ahead Of Launch

If the leaks are to be believed, the Oppo A77s will come with a 7.99mm thickness and 187 grams weight. It will sport a large 6.56-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution, a 90Hz screen refresh rate, and 100 percent DCI-P3 color coverage.

The Oppo A77s will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 chipset, which is built on the 6nm fabrication process. It doesn't support 5G and is powerful and power efficient compared to the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset of the Oppo A77 4G. It will be equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The device also supports virtual RAM expansion by up to 5GB.

Talking about its cameras, it comes with a dual camera setup at the rear. There's a 50MP primary sensor accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling duties, it is equipped with an 8MP front-facing shooter. The selfie camera features HDR mode, 360-degree fill light, and 25 levels of Portrait Mode.

Some noteworthy features of the Oppo A77s include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Ultra-Linear speaker with 200% volume, Dirac 3.0 support, Eye Comfort Mode, Automatic Dimming, FlexDrop, and an IP54 water/dust resistance, among others. The Oppo A77s packs in a 5,000mAh battery coupled with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 OS.

