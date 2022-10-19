Oppo Find Flip Specifications Leaked, Will Target The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Advertisement

With the advent of touchscreen smartphones, the candy bar form factor became the most preferred and practical choice for manufacturers. But now, owing to the progress in foldable display technologies, flip phones are slowly returning to the market. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series and the Moto Razr 2022 are two prime examples. Especially, the Galaxy Z Flip series has been doing exceedingly well since last year and Oppo realizes that it could take a pie of this growing segment.

Chinese tipster, DCS (Digital Chat Station), claims that Oppo's new foldable device will be christened, Oppo Find Flip, and will join the Oppo Find N, which is a horizontal folding smartphone. DCS has also revealed some key aspects of the device. Let's see if it can go against the segment leader Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4.

Oppo Find Flip: Will It Be A Worthy Contender To The Galaxy Z Flip4?

According to DCS, the Oppo Find Flip will boast two displays. The primary display will be a 6.8-inch OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and might get a high screen refresh rate. The secondary screen will be a 3.26-inch OLED display, which can be used to view notifications, reply to messages, handle calls, control music, click selfies, and more.

Going by the leaked specs, the Oppo Find Flip has a slightly bigger main screen and a significantly larger cover screen compared to the Galaxy Z Flip4, which comes with 6.7-inch and 1.9-inch displays. The Oppo Find Flip could be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship processor or the Dimensity 9200 processor from MediaTek's stable. The Galaxy Z Flip4 uses a generation-old Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Talking about its cameras, the Oppo Find Flip will be equipped with a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor for selfies and video calling. DCS didn't reveal whether it will come with a notch or a punch-hole camera cutout on the main screen. But, we expect a futuristic foldable phone like the Oppo Find Flip to sport a punch-hole camera cutout or an in-display camera sensor. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip4 comes with dual 12MP sensors.

The smartphone will get a dual camera setup at the rear comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide shooter. The Oppo Find Flip will be powered by a 4300mAh battery under its hood. Its charging specifications are unknown at the moment, but Oppo is a pioneer in fast charging technology, so expect nothing less than 50W fast charging support, which would give it an edge over the Galaxy Z Flip4's 25W charging.

Oppo Find Flip: Availability

Qualcomm will be holding its 2022 Summit in November, where it is expected to announce its latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. We can expect Oppo to announce its flip smartphone soon after Qualcomm's event followed by a launch in early 2023. In terms of pricing expect the Oppo Find Flip to be priced between ₹60,000 to ₹75,000 in the Indian market.

Advertisement
More OPPO News

OPPO Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Details: Golden Dragon Egg And More

Oppo A17k Launched For ₹10,499 In India: Can It Challenge The Moto E22s?

Oppo Reno 9 Specifications Leaked: Is It Better Compared To The Reno 8?

OPPO Enco X2 TWS: The Best Diwali Gift For Your Loved Ones That Too Just Under 10k

ColorOS 13 Beta Expanded to More Oppo Smartphones: Check Out the List

Oppo Find X6 Concept Renders Reveal Camera Layout; 50MP Triple Camera Expected

Oppo to Follow Apple and Samsung; No Bundled Charger With Reno 9

Oppo A77s, A17 Launched With Premium Leather-Feel Design; India Price and Features

Oppo Reno 9 Series Specs Leaked Ahead of Launch; Fast Charging Details Might Surprise You

Oppo A17 Series, Oppo A77s India Price Revealed; Mid-Range Phones Incoming

Oppo Reno 8 5G Gets DXOMark Gold Battery Label; Here’s What It Means

Oppo A77s Leaked Poster Reveals Design, Features Ahead Of Launch
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Oppo Oppo Find Flip Foldable Smartphones Smartphones
Read more...