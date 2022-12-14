Oppo Find N2 Flip Live Image Surfaces Ahead Of Launch; Flaunts A Big Cover Screen

Oppo is gearing up to launch its new foldable smartphones, the Oppo Find N2 Flip and Find N2 at its INNO Day event scheduled for December 15, 2022. But ahead of the launch, a live image of the Oppo Find N2 Flip has surfaced, revealing its cover screen and dual camera setup. Let's have a look at it below.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Design

Going by the image, the Oppo Find N2 Flip adorns a purple hue and appears to have rounded-off edges compared to the flat panel design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. It boasts a large cover screen in portrait orientation, which is rumored to be 3.3-inch in size. It will be the biggest cover display on a foldable flip smartphone. Even the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 makes do with a 1.9-inch cover screen.

Previously, a leaked video of the Oppo Find N2 Flip went viral, wherein it showcased its main display, cover screen, and other design elements. In the video, the smartphone's main display seems to be devoid of a display crease when unfolded. The display crease is a major concern with foldable smartphones, but Oppo seems to have made a breakthrough with the hinge design of the Oppo Find N2 Flip. However, the actual device might differ from the prototype that was leaked. Hence, it is advisable to take such leaks with a grain of salt.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Features (Rumored)

According to rumor mills, the Oppo Find N2 Flip could sport a 6.8-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED main display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. According to some reports, it could be equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX890, while other rumors suggest that it could get a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor as the primary camera. The ancillary camera is expected to be an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide shooter. Selfies and video calling duties could be handled by the 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor housed in a hole-punch cutout on the main display.

The foldable device is likely to be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ flagship processor. It may be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Rumors suggest that it could get a 4300mAh under its hood coupled with 44W fast charging support.