Oppo Find N2 Foldable Smartphone Spotted On Geekbench; Could Be Powered By Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

The alleged Oppo Find N2 smartphone managed to score 1262 points in the single-core test and 3902 points in the multi-core test of Geekbench 5. These results are comparable with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4's average Geekbench 5 scores of 1200 (single-core) and 3700 (multi-core).

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor at its helm. The Geekbench listing reveals that the Oppo Find N2's prime core is clocked at 3.00GHz, while the three mid-cores are clocked at 2.50GHz, and the four efficiency cores are clocked at 1.80GHz. This indicates that the Oppo Find N2 could be following in the footsteps of Samsung by employing the same chipset.

As both smartphones get the same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, it will boil down to which brand has got the tuning right and has a seamless UI. Oppo could have gone a step further and deployed the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset in its Oppo Find N2 foldable device to beat the Galaxy Z Fold4 by a healthy margin.

Oppo N2: Features, Specifications (Rumored)

As per rumor mills, the Oppo Find N2 could flaunt a 7.1-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz when unfolded. The cover screen is expected to be a 5.54-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Find N2 foldable device could come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48MP ultrawide shooter, and a 32MP telephoto snapper. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 32MP on top of the cover screen. The cameras would be aided by Oppo's MariSilicon X NPU.

The Oppo Find N2 is expected to pack in a 4,520 mAh battery under its hood coupled with 66W fast charging support. The device will run on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 OS out of the box.