Oppo Find X6 Leaked Live Images Reveal Design: Key Specifications Surface Too

Oppo is expected to launch the Oppo Find X6 and the Find X6 Pro in the next few days. These Android smartphones should make their way to India after launching in China. Oppo is yet to officially acknowledge the existence of these smartphones, but live images of the Oppo Find X6 have surfaced online, which reaffirms some of the key specifications and features. Let's take a look at all the available information about the Oppo Find X6 before it launches.

Oppo Find X6 Live Images Reveal Key Specifications

The Oppo Find X6 series is expected to launch in China next month. The series should include standard and Pro variants. A Weibo user has leaked key specifications of the upcoming devices along with live images of the smartphone.

The images reveal the rear and side panels of the OPPO Find X6, but they are wrapped in a protective case, presumably a prototype. Nonetheless, it is easy to decipher that the smartphone has a massive square-shaped camera island that takes up the entire topside of the back panel. Popular tipster Evan Blass had previously leaked a design render of the smartphone.

Previous leaks about the smartphone have indicated it has a curved display with a punch-hole in the top-middle of the device.

The latest leak claims the Oppo Find X6 will have a 6.74-inch OLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which will be paired with at least 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device will reportedly be powered by a 4,800mAh battery, which will support 80W wired and 30W wireless fast charging.

The leak also suggests the smartphone has a triple camera setup, headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor. There could be a 32MP front-facing camera. The other two lenses could comprise a 5MP depth and 5MP periscope lens.

Oppo Find X6 Launch, Availability

Oppo is yet to officially confirm the existence of the Oppo Find X6 series. However, persistent leaks about the lineup strongly suggest Oppo could launch the smartphones in the next few weeks. The launch would first take place in China. However, Oppo is expected to being these premium Android smartphones to other parts of the world, including China.

The Oppo Find X6 may be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, but the Oppo Find X6 Pro may have two variants. Oppo is reportedly readying Qualcomm Snapdragon and MediaTek Dimensity processor options. One variant may have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while the other may pack Dimensity 9200 SoC.