Oppo Find X6 Pro Specifications Leak: SD8 Gen2 SoC, 50MP Sony Lens Tipped News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Oppo is expected to announce the Oppo Find X6 series, which is rumored to include the standard Find X6 and the premium Find X6 Pro. Although the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been silent about the upcoming smartphones, an extensive leak claims to offer alleged specifications of the Oppo Find X6 Pro. The flagship Android smartphone from Oppo is tipped to pack Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 50MP Sony camera lens, and more.

Oppo Find X6 Pro Alleged Specifications Leak

Alleged specifications of the Oppo Find X6 Pro have appeared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. According to the leak, the upcoming flagship Android smartphone from Oppo will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It could be paired with up to 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB RAM, and pack up to 512GB of internal storage.

The leak also claims the Oppo Find X6 Pro will support at least 100W fast charging. The smartphone allegedly packs dual symmetrical speakers and X-axis linear motor for better or longer vibration duration and frequency. Oppo may have also embedded an Infrared (IR) blaster. Needless to say, Oppo hasn't confirmed any of the specifications yet.

Previous leaks about the Oppo Find X6 Pro have claimed the smartphone would feature a 6.7-inch E6 LTPO OLED display. The 2K resolution screen would have a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate.

The Oppo Find X6 Pro is rumored to feature a Sony IMX989 1-inch primary camera with a 7P lens and OIS support. It will also include a 50MP Sony IMX890 ultra-wide sensor and a 50MP Sony IMX890 third sensor with 2.7x optical zoom support.

The upcoming Oppo smartphone is also rumored to include a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor to help users with depth mapping. The imaging hardware will reportedly support MariSilicon X NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for advanced low-light and photography with night mode. There could be a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls and face unlock.

Oppo Find X6 Pro Launch, Availability

Oppo is expected to announce the standard Find X6 and the premium Find X6 Pro early next year. The smartphones could first launch in China. Oppo should offer these premium Android smartphones in international markets.

There's no indication about the price or number of variants of the Oppo Find X6 series smartphones. But Oppo could start releasing more information in the near future as it gears up to launch the new series.

