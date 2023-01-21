Oppo Reno 8T Teasers Reveal A Curved Display; Launch Imminent

There have been rumors about the new Oppo Reno 8T smartphone. As per fresh leaks, Oppo is expected to reveal two smartphones under the Oppo Reno 8T series. Moreover, the brand has also started teasing new smartphones. A landing page of the Oppo Reno 8T series has gone live on Oppo's Indonesian website, which reveals certain design aspects of the devices.

Oppo Reno 8T: Design

The top dog in the Oppo Reno 8T series is confirmed to get a premium design and build. The smartphone in the teaser image can be seen sporting a curved display, which could be an AMOLED/OLED panel. The display has a centrally placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The smartphone looks very slim and its frame seems to be made out of metal.

The orange color smartphone in the poster appears to boast a leather finish rear panel, while the black device gets a matte finish at the back. The black device can be seen carrying the 108MP camera branding, confirming the primary camera sensor. Both devices carry triple camera setups at the rear.

Additionally, leakster Sudhanshu Ambhore has also shared the digital renders and posters of the upcoming Oppo Reno 8T 5G device.

Oppo Reno 8T: Expectations

Industry pundits believe that the Oppo Reno 8T devices could be based on the recently launched, Oppo A1 Pro smartphone. If it holds true, the Reno 8T could feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. We can expect it to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is a mid-range 5G capable processor. The other Reno 8T variant is expected to get an Helio G99 4G chipset, as it was spotted on the Geekbench database earlier.

The Oppo A1 Pro comes with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 108MP primary shooter and a 2MP portrait camera. However, the Oppo Reno 8T will get a triple rear camera setup. The handset may get a 5000mAh battery unit under its hood, coupled with 67W fast charging support. It will run on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 OS out of the box.