Poco C55 India Launch Tipped: Could Be A Rebadged Redmi Affordable Android Smartphone

Poco launched the Poco C50 last week, and the affordable Android smartphone is now officially available to purchase in India. Xiaomi could be readying another, slightly higher-priced but still budget-friendly Android smartphone for Indian smartphone buyers. The Poco C55 could be a rebranded Xiaomi Redmi phone. Let's look at all the available details of the as-yet-unannounced Android smartphone from Poco.

Poco C55 Could Be A Rebadged Redmi Phone Meant For International Markets

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi launched the Redmi 12C, a budget-friendly smartphone in China. Although Xiaomi hasn't officially confirmed yet, the smartphone could arrive in India next month. The global and the Indian variant of the Redmi 12C should be nearly identical to the Chinese variant. However, the same smartphone could also launch under the Poco brand as the Poco C55.

Leaker Kacper Skrzypek has claimed the Redmi 12C will make its global debut as the POCO C55 moniker. His tweet also indicates the POCO C55 will land in India with the same name as well. Simply put, there will be two smartphones with identical hardware but different names launching under different sub-brands.

It is possible Xiaomi could delay the arrival of the Poco C55 in India and launch the POCO X5 Pro in the country first. The Chinese tech giant could start offering more details in the near future.

Poco C55 / Redmi 12C Specs, Features, Expected Price In India

The Xiaomi Redmi 12C is one of the first budget-friendly Android smartphones of 2023. It features a 6.71-inch HD+ display with a 1650 x 720 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The 720p display has a 5MP selfie camera inside a dew-drop notch. The smartphone's back houses a dual camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Redmi 12C is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm SoC and a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU. The chipset is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The Xiaomi Redmi 12C packs a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Notable connectivity and other hardware include a 3.5mm audio jack, micro-USB port, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS + GLONASS. Xiaomi is bundling a 10W charger with the Redmi 12C.

The price of Redmi 12C is dependent on the RAM and internal storage. The prices are as mentioned below:

4GB + 64GB: CNY 699 (approx. ₹8,400)

4GB + 128GB: CNY 799 (approx. ₹9,600)

6GB + 128GB: CNY 899 (approx. ₹10,800)

The Poco C55 should have similar hardware, but Xiaomi would obviously change the branding, and could also make some cosmetic changes to match the Poco design aesthetic.