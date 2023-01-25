Poco X5 Pro Launch Date Confirmed At Pathaan Movie Screening; Will Launch Next Month In India

Poco is readying its Poco X5 Pro smartphone for the Indian market. There have been a series of leaks and rumors regarding the smartphone over the past couple of weeks. Now, a Twitter user has shared a poster of the Poco X5 Pro, which is claimed to be screened during the interval of the "Pathaan" movie. The poster reveals the launch date of the device in India.

Poco X5 Pro: India Launch Date

Going by the image, the Poco X5 Pro will be launched in the Indian market on February 6, 2023. Poco seems to have roped in prolific all-rounder Hardik Pandya for promoting the upcoming smartphone. The poster reveals the rear fascia of the smartphone completely. It also confirms that the Poco X5 Pro will be sold via Flipkart in India.

With that out of the way, let's have a look at its rumored specifications below.

Poco X5 Pro: Features, Price (Rumored)

The Poco X5 Pro is expected to be a Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition under the skin. It could sport a 6.7-inch 10-bit OLED with a Full HD+ screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, which also powers the Realme 9 5G Speed Edition and Realme GT Master Edition. The chipset is likely to be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

On the optics front, the smartphone could get a triple rear camera setup featuring a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The Poco X5 Pro may pack in a 5000mAh battery pack coupled with 67W fast charging support.

As per a recent report, the Poco X5 Pro is rumored to be priced between ₹21,000 and ₹23,000 in the Indian market. It could be offered in three memory options in the country. The base variant might be equipped with 6GB of RAM.

Published On January 25, 2023
