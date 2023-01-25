Poco X5 Pro Indian Price Leaked; To Boast A Powerful Chipset At Affordable Prices News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

There has been a barrage of leaks and rumors surrounding the Poco X5 series of smartphones lately. The Xiaomi sub-brand is expected to launch two devices in the series initially. Ahead of the launch, tipster Debayan Roy has revealed the prices of the top model in the lineup, the Poco X5 Pro. According to the leakster, the Poco X5 Pro could be priced between ₹21,000 to ₹23,000 in the Indian market.

Poco X5 Pro: Performance (Expectations)

Performance has been a mainstay of the Poco brand since its inception. The Poco X5 Pro is expected to carry a Snapdragon 778G under its hood, which is a very capable upper mid-range processor. It can annihilate the Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 1080 SoC-powered smartphones in the segment with ease.

The Snapdragon 778G chipset can handle all daily tasks without breaking a sweat and can also offer 60fps gaming in popular titles such as BGMI/PUBG, PUBG New State, and Call of Duty. If it's priced around ₹20,000, it will join the Realme 9 5G Speed Edition as one of the cheapest smartphones with Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Poco X5 Pro: Specifications (Rumored)

The Poco X5 Pro's design was completely revealed by Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. The smartphone is similar to the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition, albeit with a fancy Poco paint job. It was spotted flaunting a bright yellow hue in the leaked image. The smartphone will get a squarish camera island with a glossy black surround.

If the Poco X5 Pro turns out to be a Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition under the skin, we can expect it to sport a 6.7-inch 10-bit OLED with a Full HD+ screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device could be offered with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, it is expected to be equipped with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. It is likely to be powered by a 5000mAh battery under the hood coupled with 67W fast charging support.

