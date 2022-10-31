Realme 10 4G Photos Leaked; Here’s What We Know So Far

The upcoming Realme 10 series will comprise many models, including 4G variants. In the meantime, a couple of photos of the Realme 10 4G have started emerging on social media platforms revealing its design.

As per previous reports, the series will be available in the global markets starting on November 9 in the global markets. One of the recent reports tipped at the availability of the Realme 10 4G on November 1 in select markets.

Let's take a look at the leaked photos revealed by Gizmochina and other details of the upcoming Realme smartphone.

Realme 10 4G Photos Leak

The leaked live images of the Realme 10 4G give us a good look at both the front and rear design of the smartphone. It appears to flaunt a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the display to house the selfie camera sensor. The live shots also show some key details, including the presence of an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, the Realme UI 3.0, and a couple of color options -- Clash White and Rush Black.

The variant of the smartphone spotted in the live image appears to have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It reveals that the device measures 159.9 x 73.3 x 7.95 mm and weighs 178 grams. It is also seen to carry the model number RMX3630, which was spotted on various certification platforms lately.

