Realme 10 India Launch Officially Teased

Realme recently launched the Realme 10 Pro 5G and the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G in India as part of the Realme 10 series. As per precedence, it was clear that there was still one smartphone left to be launched under the company's iconic number series. And as rival Redmi gears up to announce the Redmi Note 12 series, Realme is readying to spoil the party with the launch of the Realme 10 in India.

Realme 10 Coming to India

Realme officially confirmed the launch of the Realme 10 in India with a teaser poster on its social media handles and on its official website. While the teaser poster did not include a launch date, the smartphone is expected to launch in India soon as the company begins its marketing promotions. The smartphone had earlier launched in Indonesia, and if the specifications remain unchanged, the Realme 10 will be a 4G device powered by a MediaTek Helio SoC.

Realme 10 Expected Specifications and Features

As mentioned before, the Realme 10 is a 4G smartphone as opposed to the Redmi Note 12 which will have 5G support. The smartphone has already launched in Indonesia, so we have a good idea of what to expect. The Realme 10 will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution along with 90Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The latter will come useful for gaming.

Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC built on a 6nm manufacturing process with 2.2GHz max clock speeds. There was a leak a couple of days back around the storage and RAM variants of the Realme 10. As per the leak, the Realme 10 in India will launch in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage as the base variant, followed by 4GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB storage options.

As for the cameras, the Realme 10 rocks a 50MP primary camera on the back along with a 2MP macro camera. There is a 16MP selfie camera on the front housed in a hole-punch cutout.

The Realme 10 also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock, Android 12 based Realme UI, headphone jack and microSD card slot. The smartphone could launch in India with a price tag under Rs 15,000. The launch date is expected to be announced in the next few days.