Realme 10 Pro, 10 Pro+ To Launch In India: Everything We Know About These Android Phones

Realme, a Chinese smartphone brand that usually offers attractively-priced Android smartphones, is about to launch its Realme 10 Pro series this weekend. The series consists of two devices: Realme 10 Pro and 10 Pro+. Realme has always tried to position itself as a brand that offers value for money. Let's look at all the available information on these mid-range Android smartphones from Realme.

Realme 10 Pro Series Launching On December 8 In India

Realme has scheduled an event on December 8, 2022, where the smartphone brand is expected to announce the Realme 10 Pro series. The Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ launched last month in China. Hence their specifications and features are known.

The Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro+ do not have the same display. The Realme 10 Pro+ has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display which is covered in a curved glass panel. The Full HD+ screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz. Such a screen was previously meant for premium Android smartphones, but Realme has introduced the same in mid-range phones.

The Realme 10 Pro has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display, but the panel does sport a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, while the Realme 10 Pro+ has the MediaTek 1080 chipset.

Both smartphones in the Realme 10 Pro series will get more than one RAM variant, with the top-end model flaunting 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The Realme 10 Pro+ features a triple camera setup headlined by a 108MP Samsung HP6 main camera, which is coupled with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. The

Realme 10 Pro gets a dual rear camera setup with the same 108MP primary camera paired with a 2MP depth lens. Both smartphones have the same 16MP front-facing camera lens and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging

Realme 10 Pro Series Expected Price And Competition In India

Realme India VP Madhav Sheth recently indicated that the pricing of the Realme 10 Pro series will play a crucial role in the appeal and sales of the devices. Hence, the brand is expected to price these smartphones aggressively to beat the competition.

The entry-level Realme 10 Pro Android smartphone is expected to launch in India at around ₹20,000. The Realme 10 Pro+ could be priced at the ₹25,000 mark. As the exact price of these devices isn't known, it would be wise not to compare these devices with the Redmi Note 12 series, which packs similar hardware.