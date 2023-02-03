Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition India Launch Confirmed: Pre-Booking May Earn Free Smartphone

An Android smartphone with Coca-Cola branding surfaced recently. The device looked similar to the Realme smartphone, and as it turns out, Coca-Cola had partnered with Realme to slap its branding on a Realme 10 Pro phone. Realme has now confirmed the "Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition" Android smartphone will launch in a few countries, including India. Let's take a look at all the available information and how pre-booking the smartphone could help potential buyers win the device for free.

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition To Launch In India On February 10, 2023

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition will launch next week on February 10, 2023. The Chinese smartphone company released a teaser video announcing the launch of the upcoming phone. Additionally, Realme has started pre-bookings for the Coca-Cola phone.

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola special edition phone will launch in India, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia. It is not clear if Coca-Cola will market the smartphone or Realme. However, the Coca-Cola Phone, as it was known previously, appears to be a part of the brand promotions for the soft drink company.

Under all the Coca-Cola branding lies a standard Realme 10 Pro 5G Android smartphone, which officially launched in December 2022. In other words, except for the new Coca-Cola design and branding, the phone has the same specifications and features as the standard Realme 10 Pro 5G.

The phone's tagline is "Cheers For Real", and the pre-booking for the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola special edition smartphone is now live on Realme's e-commerce platform. The pre-booking is free, and a few participants could get the device without paying anything.

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition will officially launch on February 10, 2023, and the pre-booking for the smartphone will remain active till midnight, February 9, 2023. Since Realme is essentially promoting Coca-Cola via its smartphone, the exact sale price of the device isn't known.

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Specifications, Features

As the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition is essentially a Realme 10 Pro 5G, it will feature a 6.72-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 680 nits of peak brightness. The phone has a 93.76 percent screen-to-body ratio, DC dimming, and TUV Rheinland low blue light certification.

The Coca-Cola phone should be powered by a 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, and the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition could be available with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

The Realme 10 Pro 5G packs a dual camera setup on the back, headlined by a 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The handset features a 16MP selfie camera.

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition should have a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast wired charging. The primary concern for potential buyers would be the operating system and customizations.

The Realme 10 Pro 5G runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13, but the Coca-Cola phone may have multiple customizations to highlight and promote the brand. This might include custom icons, transitions, lock-screen images, and other modified aspects.