Realme 10 5G Phones Coming To India On December 8: Check Specs, Features, And Price

Realme has confirmed the Realme 10 series will launch in India on December 8. The launch will include two devices: Realme 10 Pro 5G and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. These devices could be available for purchase right after the launch. Let's look at the specifications, features, expected price, and competition of the Android smartphones in the Realme 10 series.

Realme 10 Series To Be Available On Flipkart

The Realme 10 series was recently launched in China. Now Realme is bringing its offerings to India. The company shared the news on Twitter. The Realme 10 Pro series will be launched on December 8 at 12:30 PM.

The teaser page of the smartphones has gone live on Flipkart. The Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G aren't identical with just a few minor differences. The Realme 10 Pro 5G packs a Qualcomm chipset, whereas the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G features a MediaTek chipset.

Flipkart listing suggests the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G will be the first handset in India to come equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. The Realme Pro 5G, on the other hand, has the Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. Needless to mention, the higher variant of the Realme 10 series is packing a MediaTek chipset instead of a Qualcomm one.

Both devices have distinct rear camera configurations as well. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108MP primary camera, which is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

The Realme 10 Pro features a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 680 nits of peak brightness level. The Realme 10 Pro+ has a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Realme 10 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera setup on the back, which has the same 108MP primary sensor but is accompanied by a single 2MP secondary camera. Both devices have a 16MP front-facing camera. The phones in the Realme 10 series ship with a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 10 Series Expected Price And Competiton In India

Realme launched the Realme 10 Pro 5G series in China last week. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G costs CNY 1,699 (approx. ₹19,500) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Realme 10 Pro 5G is priced a little lower at CNY 1,599 (approx. ₹18,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There are other variants with 12GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

It is unclear if Realme will offer all the different iterations in the Realme 10 series. Incidentally, besides the aforementioned smartphones, Realme also launched Realme 10 with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC in China. This device isn't being launched in India. If Realme maintains the aforementioned prices, the phones could easily compete with the Xiaomi Redmi 12 series, iQOO Neo 7 SE, and several other mid-range Android smartphones.