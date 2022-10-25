Realme 10 Series Appears Online, This Time With Updated Specifications

Realme's upcoming smartphone series called the Realme 10 would have two variants, possibly priced very differently from each other. The Realme 10 5G and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G have appeared online on multiple occasions. However, there was no clear indication of the specifications, until today. The two smartphones could be referred to as RMX3663 and RMX3687, and their specifications have been added to the TENAA database. Let's look at the specifications of Realme 10 5G and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G.

Realme 10 5G Specifications (RMX3663)

The model number RMX3663 is listed on the TENAA database. It is supposed to be the entry-level Realme 10 5G smartphone. According to the database, the Android smartphone features a 6.7-inch LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution (2400x1080).

The device is packing a 4,870mAh battery and is expected to support 33W fast charging. The device listed in the database measures 163.7x74.2x8.1mm and weighs about 190 grams.

The CPU powering the Realme 10 5G seems to feature eight cores with a peak speed of 2.2GHz. Although the name of the SoC hasn't been mentioned, it could be MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. There's no information about the variants of Realme 10 5G that would arrive in India. However, the database mentions 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM models, with internal storage to be 64GB, 128GB, 256GB or 512GB.

As for the camera specifications, the database claims the RMX3663 or Realme 10 5G would have a 16MP front-facing camera. The device is listed to have a triple-camera setup on the back, but details are missing. Previous reports have indicated the device could have a 108MP primary camera sensor along with a 2MP secondary sensor, and another wide-angle lens.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Specifications (RMX3687)

The model number RMX3687 could belong to Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. This appears to be a mid-ranger Android smartphone. The device features a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution (2412×1080).

According to the updated database, the device would have a 4,890mAh battery. The device weighs 172.5 grams and measures 161.5×73.9×7.78mm. The Realme Pro+ 5G is expected to support 67W fast charging.

The CPU powering the Realme Pro+ 5G seems to have eight cores and can reach a higher peak speed of 2.6GHz. Although the database does not reveal the name of the CPU, it could be MediaTek Dimensity 1080. The database further mentions RMX3687 packs 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB RAM, and has 64GB, 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage.

The database indicates the Realme Pro+ 5G could have a 16MP front-facing camera, and pack a quad-camera setup on the back. It seems the Realme 10 5G device would have an external fingerprint scanner, while the Realme Pro+ 5G could have an under-display fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the Realme 10 5G could feature a MicroSD card slot that could accept up to 1TB flash memory cards.

If Realme does launch these devices on November 3, the smartphone brand could claim it offers the world's first phone with MediaTek Dimensity 1080. It will, however, have to hurry because the Redmi Note 12 Pro is rumored to feature the same SoC.