Realme C35 6GB RAM Variant Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 15,999

Realme C35 has got a new model in the Indian market with additional RAM. The company has launched the 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone, which features almost the same specifications as the other two models that already exist in the market. Let's take a look at the details of the new 6GB variant of the Realme C35.

Realme C35 6GB RAM Price In India

The Realme C35 was already launched in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB RAM and 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM. Now, the company has launched a third variant with higher RAM of 6GB and it features 128GB of storage space and comes in two colors - Glowing Green and Glowing Black.

The Realme C35 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 15,999 and it is already up for sale via Flipkart and the official Realme website. However, there is a discount of Rs. 2,000 and the smartphone is up for grabs for Rs. 13,999.

Realme C35 Specifications

To recap on specs, the Realme C35 6GB + 128GB variant bestows a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7% and a resolution of 2048 x 1080 pixels. The device is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC and runs Android 11 topped with Realme UI R Edition.

For imaging, the smartphone makes use of a triple-camera setup at the rear. This camera module comprises a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and another 2MP sensor with an f/2.8 aperture. At the front, within the notch, the Realme smartphone houses an 8MP Sony IMX355 selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Besides these, the Realme C35 comes with a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage space, and the standard connectivity aspects such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual-SIM support, and more. It gets the power from a 5000mAh battery without any fancy fast charging technology.

Should You Buy?

If you want to buy an affordable smartphone, then the Realme C35 could be one of the options for you but there are many other impressive models out there with more powerful specs.

