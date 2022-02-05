Realme C35 Set To Launch In India Soon; Design And Specifications Tipped News oi-Megha Rawat

Realme is planning to release new C-series smartphones in a variety of markets. The arrival of the Realme C35 handset has been verified by Realme Thailand. The name of the chipset that will power the smartphone has also been disclosed.

The Realme C35 is the next device in the entry-level C-series from the smartphone brand. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), India's BIS, and Indonesia's SDPPI certification sites have recently discovered the impending Realme handset with model number RMX3511.

A recent leak claims that the Realme C35 will be released on February 10th in Thailand, also disclosing its design and key specifications. The Realme C-series is the company's entry-level range, therefore the Realme C35 will most likely be one of them.

Realme C35 Rumored Specifications

According to rumors, the Realme C35 will include a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with TUV Rheinland certification for blue light eye protection. The smartphone is said to have a 720 x 1560 pixel resolution with a pixel density of 260ppi. The Realme C35 bezel-less display also features a waterdrop notch that houses the main camera.

The smartphone has a 6,000 mAh non-removable battery. Furthermore, the Realme C35 is said to be the member of the Li-Polymer family and supports Fast Charging technology.

The Realme C35 is claimed to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor with an octa-core configuration that includes dual-core, 2GHz Cortex A75 + Hexa Core, 1.8GHz Cortex A55. The other operating experiences of the smartphone are handled by a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and 4GB RAM.

Realme C35 Rumored Design

The Realme C35 appears to have a waterdrop notch and thick bezels, according to a leak from Thai tech blog KantaPhone. The smartphone also has an iPhone 13-style flat frame, which could be a first for the company. The Realme C35 sports a power button on the right side that also serves as a fingerprint scanner.

On the back, the smartphone has a triple camera configuration with a 16MP primary camera, a 5MP camera, and a 2MP camera. ISO Control, Continuous Shooting, Exposure Compensation, Face Detection, HDR mode, Auto Flash, and Touch to Focus are all built-in camera functions. For selfies, Realme has included a 12MP primary camera.

On the left side of the device are volume rockers and a SIM tray. The smartphone's triple camera arrangement resembles the Realme GT Neo 2 which was priced for Rs. 20,190 in India.

Realme C35 Price And Availability

The Realme C35 is likely to cost Rs. 10,990 in India. The Realme C35 is expected to be released on February 21, 2022. This is the base edition of the Realme C35 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.At the very least, the Realme C35 is said to be available in black and green color.

The Realme C35 has a 64GB inbuilt storage capacity that can be upgraded up to 256GB. 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.1, Mobile Hotspot, A-GPS Glonass, and USB Type-C are among the Realme C35 connectivity features.

