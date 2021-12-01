List Of Smartphones To Expected To Launch In December 2021 Features oi-Harish Kumar

A lot of smartphones are expected to launch in the last month of 2021. While phones like the Realme GT 2 Pro and the Xiaomi 12 are confirmed to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, there are also a lot of mid-range smartphones launching along with the flagship smartphones.

Phones like the Micromax In Note 1 Pro and the Redmi Note 11T are also expected to launch in December 2021. Here are all the smartphones that are expected to launch across the world in December 2021. OnePlus 9RT (Expected To Launch In India Soon) Key Specs 6.62-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 397 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12 (China only)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Moto G200 (Expected To Launch In India Soon) Key Specs 6.8-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888+ 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 11

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery Micromax In Note 1 Pro Rumoured Key Specs 6.67 inches, 1080 x 2460 px Display with Punch Hole

Android v11

64 MP Quad Rear & 16 MP Front Camera

4 GB RAM, 64 GB Internal Memory

Memory Card Supported, upto 256 GB

5,000 mAh Battery with Fast Charging Realme C35 Rumoured Key Specs 6.6 inches IPS LCD Screen

4 GB RAM

16 MP Primary Camera + 5 MP Camera + 2 MP Camera

12 MP Primary Camera

6,000 mAh Li-Polymer Battery Realme Narzo 50A Prime Rumoured Key Specs 6.5 inches Screen

Octa-core CPU

50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

4 GB of RAM

64GB / 128GB of Storage

Non-Removable Li-Po 6,000 mAh Battery iQOO 8 Legend Rumoured Key Specs 6.78 inches Screen

Snapdragon 888 Plus

50 MP + 48 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera

16 MP Front Camera

8 GB of RAM

256 GB of Internal Memory

4,500 mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G (Expected To Launch In India Soon) Key Specs 6.6 inches Screen

Android 11, MIUI 12.5 OS

Octa-core CPU

64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

50 MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable Battery Motorola Moto G51 5G (Expected To Launch In India Soon) Key Specs 6.8-inches IPS LCD Screen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset

8GB of RAM

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP Front Camera

5,000 mAh Li-Polymer battery Redmi K50 Rumoured Key Specs 6.7 inch AMOLED display

Octa core CPU

6 GB RAM

48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera

16 MP Front Camera

5,000 mAh Battery Xiaomi 12 Rumoured Key Specs 6.8-inch AMOLED display

powered by octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset

8GB RAM and offers 128GB internal storage

108MP +13MP + 8MP + 5MP

32MP selfie camera

5,000 mAh battery

