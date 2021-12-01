For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 9 hrs ago Realme C11 (2021) Gets Price Hike For Second Time; Still Worth Buying?
- 9 hrs ago Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition Launched In India: Here’s How It Looks
- 10 hrs ago Flipkart TV Days Sale: Up To 70% Discount Offers On Best Smart TVs
- 10 hrs ago Instagram Tips: How To Create Custom Sticker & Upload Multiple Photos On Instagram
Don't Miss
- News Manjinder Singh Sirsa quits as DSGMC president, joins BJP
- Movies Marakkar Twitter Review: Mohanlal-Priyadarshan's Magnum Opus Sets History!
- Sports Abu Dhabi T10: Hasaranga chokes Bangla Tigers with a fifer after Kohler-Cadmore's sparkling 96
- Education MPSC Subordinate Services Prelim Result 2020 Out, Check MPSC Subordinate Services Pre STI ASO Results Here
- Automobiles Tata Motors Has Registered Total Sales Of 62,192 Units In November 2021
- Lifestyle 7 Awesome And Easy Ways Of Treating Problems Associated With Dry Skin In Winters
- Finance Vodafone Idea Shares Continue To Gain Post Prepaid Plan Tariff Hike; Spikes 20% Intra-day
- Travel Budget Friendly Winter Places To Visit Around Shillong
List Of Smartphones To Expected To Launch In December 2021
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
A lot of smartphones are expected to launch in the last month of 2021. While phones like the Realme GT 2 Pro and the Xiaomi 12 are confirmed to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, there are also a lot of mid-range smartphones launching along with the flagship smartphones.
Phones like the Micromax In Note 1 Pro and the Redmi Note 11T are also expected to launch in December 2021. Here are all the smartphones that are expected to launch across the world in December 2021.
OnePlus 9RT (Expected To Launch In India Soon)
Key Specs
- 6.62-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 397 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12 (China only)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Moto G200 (Expected To Launch In India Soon)
- 6.8-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888+ 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 11
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
Micromax In Note 1 Pro
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.67 inches, 1080 x 2460 px Display with Punch Hole
- Android v11
- 64 MP Quad Rear & 16 MP Front Camera
- 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Internal Memory
- Memory Card Supported, upto 256 GB
- 5,000 mAh Battery with Fast Charging
Realme C35
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.6 inches IPS LCD Screen
- 4 GB RAM
- 16 MP Primary Camera + 5 MP Camera + 2 MP Camera
- 12 MP Primary Camera
- 6,000 mAh Li-Polymer Battery
Realme Narzo 50A Prime
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.5 inches Screen
- Octa-core CPU
- 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4 GB of RAM
- 64GB / 128GB of Storage
- Non-Removable Li-Po 6,000 mAh Battery
iQOO 8 Legend
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.78 inches Screen
- Snapdragon 888 Plus
- 50 MP + 48 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera
- 16 MP Front Camera
- 8 GB of RAM
- 256 GB of Internal Memory
- 4,500 mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G (Expected To Launch In India Soon)
- 6.6 inches Screen
- Android 11, MIUI 12.5 OS
- Octa-core CPU
- 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
- 50 MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable Battery
Motorola Moto G51 5G (Expected To Launch In India Soon)
- 6.8-inches IPS LCD Screen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset
- 8GB of RAM
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP Front Camera
- 5,000 mAh Li-Polymer battery
Redmi K50
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.7 inch AMOLED display
- Octa core CPU
- 6 GB RAM
- 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera
- 16 MP Front Camera
- 5,000 mAh Battery
Xiaomi 12
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.8-inch AMOLED display
- powered by octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset
- 8GB RAM and offers 128GB internal storage
- 108MP +13MP + 8MP + 5MP
- 32MP selfie camera
- 5,000 mAh battery
Comments
Most Read Articles
Best Mobiles in India
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
11,945
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
25,636
-
11,713
-
23,393
-
9,000
-
26,000
-
37,877
-
21,033
To stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and also subscribe to our notification.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Read More About: smartphones news top gadgets best gadget buyers guide
Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 3:08 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 2, 2021