    List Of Smartphones To Expected To Launch In December 2021

    A lot of smartphones are expected to launch in the last month of 2021. While phones like the Realme GT 2 Pro and the Xiaomi 12 are confirmed to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, there are also a lot of mid-range smartphones launching along with the flagship smartphones.

     

    Smartphones that are expected to launch In 2021

    Phones like the Micromax In Note 1 Pro and the Redmi Note 11T are also expected to launch in December 2021. Here are all the smartphones that are expected to launch across the world in December 2021.

    OnePlus 9RT (Expected To Launch In India Soon)

    Key Specs

    • 6.62-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 397 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with ColorOS 12 (China only)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh battery
    Moto G200 (Expected To Launch In India Soon)
     

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888+ 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • Android 11
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
    Micromax In Note 1 Pro

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.67 inches, 1080 x 2460 px Display with Punch Hole
    • Android v11
    • 64 MP Quad Rear & 16 MP Front Camera
    • 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Internal Memory
    • Memory Card Supported, upto 256 GB
    • 5,000 mAh Battery with Fast Charging
    Realme C35

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.6 inches IPS LCD Screen
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 16 MP Primary Camera + 5 MP Camera + 2 MP Camera
    • 12 MP Primary Camera
    • 6,000 mAh Li-Polymer Battery

     

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.5 inches Screen
    • Octa-core CPU
    • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 4 GB of RAM
    • 64GB / 128GB of Storage
    • Non-Removable Li-Po 6,000 mAh Battery
    iQOO 8 Legend

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.78 inches Screen
    • Snapdragon 888 Plus
    • 50 MP + 48 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera
    • 16 MP Front Camera
    • 8 GB of RAM
    • 256 GB of Internal Memory
    • 4,500 mAh Battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G (Expected To Launch In India Soon)

    Key Specs

    • 6.6 inches Screen
    • Android 11, MIUI 12.5 OS
    • Octa-core CPU
    • 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
    • 50 MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable Battery
    Motorola Moto G51 5G (Expected To Launch In India Soon)

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inches IPS LCD Screen
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset
    • 8GB of RAM
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP Front Camera
    • 5,000 mAh Li-Polymer battery
    Redmi K50

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.7 inch AMOLED display
    • Octa core CPU
    • 6 GB RAM
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera
    • 16 MP Front Camera
    • 5,000 mAh Battery

     

    Xiaomi 12

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch AMOLED display
    • powered by octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset
    • 8GB RAM and offers 128GB internal storage
    • 108MP +13MP + 8MP + 5MP
    • 32MP selfie camera
    • 5,000 mAh battery

    Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 3:08 [IST]
