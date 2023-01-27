Coca-Cola Smartphone By Realme Confirmed To Launch In India; Could Be A Realme 10 Under The Skin

Renders of a certain Coca-Cola branded smartphone surfaced on the internet recently. Apparently, the world's most popular beverage brand is mulling over launching a smartphone with an iconic Coca-Cola branding and design theme.

Industry pundits speculated that the soft-drink company could be collaborating with the Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, for this project. Turns out, the rumors were true as Realme has now started teasing the Coca-Cola smartphone on its website in India.

Realme Coca-Cola Smartphone: Teasers

Realme has shared a couple of teasers on its website, indicating that the Coca-Cola smartphone's launch is around the corner. One of the images comes with a tagline- " Realme is set to get really refreshing." Another teaser says, " Get ready to say cheers for real."

The teasers also contain images of certain brown-colored beverages. So, it would be safe to assume that it is teasing the upcoming Coca-Cola smartphone. The smartphone is rumored to be a Realme 10 4G under the skin. The device is already available in India and this could be just a special edition offering. Since its specifications are known, let's see if its features would be as refreshing as the cold drink.

Realme Coca-Cola Smartphone: Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Realme 10 4G was launched on January 9, 2023, in India. The device sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90hz refresh rate. The display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, which lacks 5G connectivity but makes up for it by offering good gaming performance on a budget. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme 10 gets a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16MP sensor housed in the hole-punch camera cutout on the display. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 33W fast charging support.

The Realme 10 4G comes at a starting price of ₹13,999 in India. Expect the Realme 10 adorning the Coca-Cola livery to command a slight premium over the standard model.