Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Launching On July 12; Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 120Hz Display Tipped

Smartphones with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor are lining up for launch, setting up a competition to be the first among many. One such new smartphone lined up is the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition. An official teaser confirms the upcoming Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will launch on July 12.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Launch Details

The Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will launch on July 12, as confirmed by the brand itself. Realme took to Weibo to share a new teaser poster to reveal the launch details. Here, the new phone will debut in China on July 12 at 2 PM local time (around 11:30 AM Indian time). The complete specs, price, and availability will be revealed then.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Features: What To Expect?

The Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition is going to be the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor, and will likely include up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. Realme may or may not include a microSD card.

Up front, the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will flaunt a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. So far, Realme's Master Editions and Master Explorer Editions have featured a unique rear panel from famous designers across the world.

We can expect the same for the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition, although there has been no official teaser yet. Previous rumors suggest the upcoming Realme phone will feature a triple-camera setup with two 50MP sensors for wide and ultra-wide shots. Another 2MP sensor and a 16MP selfie camera have also been spotted.

The Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition is tipped to pack a 5,000 mAh battery, which is quite an upgrade from its predecessor. The phone is also said to debut in two variants of either 100W or 150W fast charging support. We can also expect Android 12 OS with the Realme UI custom OS.

The Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition India launch is still under wraps. We can expect the new flagship to arrive in other markets soon after its Chinese launch.

