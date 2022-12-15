Realme GT Neo 5 Leaked Render Reveals A New Design Language

The Realme GT Neo 5 has been in the news for a couple of months now, with no concrete information regarding its design. Now, popular tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, in association with SmartPrix has published the digital renders of the upcoming Realme GT Neo 5, giving us a fair idea about its new design language. So without any further ado, let's have a look at the image.

Realme GT Neo 5: Design

Realme is known to experiment with its smartphone designs. The Realme GT Neo 3 came with a racing stripe design. Its successor, the new Realme GT Neo 5 is seen sporting a black top portion, surrounding the rectangular camera island. The rest of the device is painted white. This new design element might remind you of the recent Poco devices. The camera island has gone bigger in this iteration and houses two circular rings for the camera sensors.

Realme has tried to give it an understated look this time around. Thankfully, there are no racing stripes or "Dare To Leap" branding on this one. You can see Realme branding at the bottom of the device. It gets a curved back panel with a very slim frame, which hints at the possibility of a curved display. The power button is placed on the right side of the device. Do note that this is a leaked image and the actual device might differ.

Realme GT Neo 5: Features (Rumored)

The Realme GT Neo 5 could get a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and 2160Hz PWM dimming. It is rumored to arrive in two variants with different processors. One could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, while the other could get the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, which debuted with the iQOO Neo 7 SE device last week. It wouldn't be a surprise if the device is equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

On the optics front, the Realme GT Neo 5 is rumored to get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP depth/macro snapper. It may employ a may 16MP sensor at the front to handle selfies and video calls. Since its predecessor, the Realme GT Neo 3, came with a 150W fast charging tech, expect the Realme GT Neo 5 to carry a 5000mAh battery coupled with 150W fast charging support.

