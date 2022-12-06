Realme UI 4.0 To Debut On December 8 In India: List Of Eligible Devices

Realme will be introducing its Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro+ smartphones in India on December 8 2022. Realme's latest Realme UI 4.0 will also debut in India along with the devices. The Realme UI 4.0 is based on the Android 13 operating system and brings a revamped UI design, features, a clutter-free experience, and improvements in privacy and security. The Realme UI 4.0 will be subsequently pushed to other Realme devices. Let's have a look at its features.

Realme UI 4.0: Design

The Realme UI 4.0 brings revised app icons and the UI adopts a card-style layout to provide more information to the user at a glance. Users can also manually access the control center in these cards to quickly access key information. Furthermore, the Realme UI 4.0 packs in a blossom wallpaper and a shadow-reflective clock.

Realme UI 4.0: Enhanced Interaction

The new firmware introduces advanced AOD (Always-on Display) features. Music controls will be available right on the AOD screen. Music apps such as Spotify will recommend four playlists based on your preferences. Double-tapping on the AOD will open the music player controls, where you can perform various functions such as play, pause, forward etc. Additionally, the AOD features emoji animations, which weren't available with Realme UI 3.0.

Realme UI 4.0: System Enhancements

The Realme UI 4.0 features a powerful Dynamic Computing Engine that offers an uplift in performance and also helps in saving battery juice. The overall performance boost is expected to be about 10 percent and is claimed to be 4.7 percent more energy efficient during gaming. The Quantum Animation Engine 4.0 is expected to bring fluidity to the animations and overall UI.

Realme UI 4.0: Enhanced Privacy Features

The Realme UI 4.0 arrives with a new privacy tool called Private Safe. It is based on the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) and offers a complete suite of privacy protection services. Furthermore, the new OS introduces a feature called 'Auto Pixelate', which would enable users to auto-pixelate their personal information in screenshots taken from social media apps such as Whatsapp, Twitter, Messenger etc.

List Of Devices Expected To Get The Realme UI 4.0-

August 2022

Realme GT 2 Pro



September 2022

Realme GT Neo 3 and Neo 3 150W

Realme GT 2

October 2022

Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G

Realme 9 Pro 5G

Realme 9i 5G



November 2022

Realme GT

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 50 5G



December 2022

Realme GT Neo 2 5G

Realme X7 Max

Realme 8 5G

Realme Narzo 30 5G



Q1 2023 (January to March)

Realme GT Master Edition

Realme 9 5G Speed Edition

Realme 9 5G

Realme 9

Realme 9i

Realme 8 Pro

Realme 8s 5G



Q2 2023 (April to June)