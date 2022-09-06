Redmi 11 Prime, Redmi 11 Prime 5G Launched In India; Price Starts Rs. 12,999

Redmi has introduced three new smartphones to the Indian market - the Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prime, and the Redmi 11 Prime 5G. While the Redmi A1 is an entry-level offering, the other two models are affordable devices with mid-range specs. The new Redmi Prime models feature an AdaptiveSync display, a notch for the selfie camera, and more.

What You'll Get With Redmi 11 Prime Phones?

The Redmi 11 Prime series smartphones adorn a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels, up to 500 nits of brightness, an adaptive refresh rate of up to 90Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G variant has support for seven 5G bands and comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC while its 4G counterpart gets the power from the Helio G99 SoC.

Both smartphones run Android 12 topped with MIUI 13. There is support for dual SIM cards and a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage space. Connectivity aspects on these Redmi smartphones include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, a P2i splash-resistant coating, a USB Type-C port, and other common connectivity features.

For imaging, Redmi 11 Prime features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the other hand, the 5G variant misses out on the macro lens. A 5000mAh battery powers these smartphones with 18W fast charging while the company has bundled a 22.5W charger in the box.

How Much Do These Redmi Phones Cost?

The Redmi 11 Prime comes in three colors, including Peppy Purple, Flashy Black, and Playful Gren. It has been launched in two storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999 respectively. It remains to be seen when this model will be up for sale via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, and offline stores.

On the other hand, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes in Chrome Silver, Thunder Black, and Meadow Green. It is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and Rs. 15,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. Buyers can purchase this 5G smartphone from September 9 via Amazon India, Mi Home, Mi.com, and offline stores. Buyers will get Rs. 1,000 discount on using an ICICI Bank credit card for the purchase.

