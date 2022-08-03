Smartphone 5G Band Support Check In India: How To Do It?

How To Check Apple iPhone 5G Band Support India

If you have an iPhone 12 or a newer model, then your device will support a 5G network. If you want to know the exact information about the specific model, you can visit Apple iPhone cellular page to get exact information about the 5G band support of your Apple iPhone in India. If you have an imported device, then make sure to use the exact model number to get accurate details.

Check Apple iPhone 5G Band Support List In India

How To Check Samsung 5G Band Support India

To check 5G band support on a Samsung smartphone, go to Samsung India's official page, and then check for your exact smartphone model. On this page, you will have all the details, including the 5G network support of your specific Samsung Galaxy smartphone and Samsung Galaxy tablet.

Check Samsung 5G Band Support List In India

How To Check OnePlus 5G Band Support India

OnePlus also has plenty of 5G-capable smartphones, including the newly launched OnePlus 10T and even the budget options like the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. Go to the specific product page on the OnePlus India website to get the exact 5G network support of your OnePlus and the OnePlus Nord smartphone.

Check the OnePlus 5G Band Support List In India

How To Check Xiaomi/Redmi/Poco 5G Band Support India

Xiaomi and its subsidiaries like Redmi and Poco also have some of the most affordable 5G smartphones in India. Xiaomi offers all the details regarding every 5G capable smartphone on the website.

Check Xiaomi iPhone 5G Band Support List In India

Check Redmi iPhone 5G Band Support List In India

Check Poco iPhone 5G Band Support List In India

How To Check Oppo 5G Band Support India

Oppo offers mid-range and high-end 5G smartphones in India. The company has all the details regarding the 5G network bands supported on various Oppo smartphones on the official website.

Check Oppo 5G Band Support List In India

How To Check Vivo 5G Band Support India

To check the 5G band support of Vivo smartphones in India, go to Vivo India's official website, and select your smartphone model. Vivo does offer plenty of entry-level, mid-range, and high-end 5G capable smartphones in India.

Check Vivo 5G Band Support List In India

How To Check iQOO 5G Band Support India

To check the 5G band support of an iQOO smartphone in India, you have to visit the company's official website and then the exact product page. The website will have the exact details on every iQOO smartphone that supports a 5G network in India.

Check iQOO iPhone 5G Band Support List In India

How To Check Realme 5G Band Support India

Realme is the first brand to launch a 5G smartphone in the country. The company has information on the support of 5G bands on various Realme smartphones on the official website, and here is the link to do the same.

Check Realme 5G Band Support List In India

How To Check Asus Band Support India

Asus has a few 5G capable smartphones such as the ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 5s, and even the Asus 8z. Asus's official website has all the information on the 5G band support of various Asus smartphones in India.

Check Asus 5G Band Support List In India

How To Check Motorola 5G Band Support India

To check the 5G band support of a Motorola smartphone in India, go to the official website and select the Moto smartphone that you want to check. The specifications page of the product will have all the information regarding the 5G network support of the device.

Check Motorola 5G Band Support List In India

How To Check Infinix 5G Band Support India

Infinix offers mid-tier 5G capable smartphones in the country. The brand offers exact information on various 5G bands supported on different Infinix smartphones, and you can check the same on the official website.

Check Infinix 5G Band Support List In India

How To Check Google Pixel 5G Band Support India

The Google Pixel 6a is currently the only smartphone (officially launched) that supports a 5G network in India. The Pixel 6a supports n1/n2/n3/n5/n7/n8/n12/n20/n25/n28/n30/n38/n40/n41/n48/n66/n71/n77/n78 5G network bands in India.

Check Google Pixel 5G Band Support List In India

How To Check Nothing 5G Band Support India

The Nothing Phone (1) does support a 5G network in India. As per the official website, the Nothing Phone (1) supports n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78 5G bands in India. For future models, you can check Nothing's official website.

Check Nothing 5G Band Support List In India