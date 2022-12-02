Redmi 11A Could Soon Replace The Redmi 10A; Spotted On IMDA, TENAA

It's no secret that Xiaomi is developing a new budget smartphone, Redmi 11A, to replace its Redmi 10A smartphone. The device was spotted on multiple certification databases earlier and has now visited the IMDA certification website. The Redmi 11A carried a model 22120RN86G on Singapore's IMDA website. The 'G' in its model number denotes that it is a global variant of the Redmi 11A.

The Indian variant of the Redmi 11A with model number 22120RN86I has also cleared the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), suggesting that a launch is just around the corner. That's not all, the same device also stopped by China's TENAA certification website, revealing some key details. Let's see what's changed and whether it can disrupt the budget smartphone market.

Redmi 11A: Features, Specifications (Rumored)

The TENAA listing not only reveals its specifications but also the front and back design of the Redmi 11A device. The camera island has gotten smaller in this iteration but it persists with a physical fingerprint sensor on the camera island. The rear panel and the construction look similar going by the images. As it is a budget device, expect it to come with a waterdrop notch on the display.

The smartphone could sport a bigger 6.7-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. The device may be offered with 2GB/4GB/6GB/8GB RAM options coupled with 32GB/64GB/128GB/256GB storage options. However, it is unlikely that the 256GB storage version would make it to India. But fret not, as the memory can be further expanded via the microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 11A could be equipped with a dual camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera. It is expected to pack in a 5000mAh battery under its hood. The device might run on MIUI based on Android 12 OS out of the box.

Can It Be A Good Budget Smartphone In India?

The Redmi 10A currently starts at ₹8,499 in India. So, expect the Redmi 11A to be priced similarly. Anything above that and it will be a DoA (Dead on Arrival) product because the competition is heated up in this price segment. For just ₹500 more you can get the Moto E22s, which offers a better design, punch-hole display, and more features in comparison. Samsung is also gearing up to re-enter the segment with its Galaxy A04e device. Expect the device to go on sale by the end of December 2022.