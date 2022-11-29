Redmi K60 Series Key Specs Leaked: Three Models With Snapdragon, Dimenstiy SoC Tipped News oi -Alap Naik Desai

The Redmi K60 series of Android smartphones are expected to be launched in the next few days. However, their specifications have allegedly leaked online. With the latest series, Redmi could be trying to appeal to a much wider base of smartphone users. Let's look at the leaked specifications of the Redmi K60 series of phones.

Redmi K60 Series Key Specifications Tipped

The Redmi brand has been popular with the masses primarily because it offers some flagship-grade features in aggressively priced smartphones. The Redmi K50 series had devices such as the Redmi K50i, which followed this philosophy with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and support for 67W fast charging. The Redmi K60 series too appears to follow the same path.

Xiaomi will release at least 3 devices in Redmi K60 series: K60, K60 Pro, and K60E. K60, codename socrates, uses Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. K60 Pro, mondrian, uses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (don't ask why), and K60E, rembrandt, will use MediaTek CPU (IDK which yet, maybe Dimensity 9200?) — Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) November 25, 2022

As the tweet claims, the Redmi K60 series is expected to include 3 models. It is important to note that Xiaomi hasn't officially announced the Redmi K60 series. Hence, the specifications and features might not turn out to be accurate.

The Redmi K60 series could feature three models: Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E. The tweet indicates the Redmi K60, the Redmi K60 Pro, and the Redmi K60E devices are codenamed Socrates, Mondrian, and Rembrandt respectively.

The Redmi K60 would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, while the Redmi K60 Pro could pack the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The lower-end Redmi K60E could be powered by an as-yet-unknown MediaTek chipset, which could turn out to be the Dimensity 9200. Previous reports about the Redmi K60 Pro had identical information.

The Redmi K60 series smartphones would feature a 6.67-inch display. Earlier leaks have hinted the series would pack an OLED screen with a 2K resolution. However, the lower-end models might pack an IPS LCD or AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution.

The Redmi K60 series is believed to feature an "optical fingerprint", which could mean an under-display fingerprint scanner. However, this feature could be reserved for the Redmi K60 Pro.

The Redmi K60 series smartphones are rumored to pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, and 30W wireless charging. The devices could have a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup on the back, and a 16MP camera in the front.

Redmi K60 Expected Launch And Competition

Xiaomi has indicated it will launch the Xiaomi 13 series smartphones on December 1, 2022. The series would include two models: Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC would power these phones.

May be launching on January 2023 ? 🤔https://t.co/PT4CzcVVtZ — Mahesh Ahir (@maheshahir85) November 27, 2022

The Redmi K60 series smartphones seem to be positioned slightly below the Xiaomi 13 series, and hence, could be priced accordingly. As Redmi hasn't confirmed the Redmi K60 series, it is unclear when it might launch. Rumors suggest the series could arrive in January 2023. As there's no indication about price and the fact that there are multiple chipsets involved, it would be wise not to speculate on the competition the Redmi K60 series will face.

