Redmi K60 Concept Renders Hint Possible Design; Triple Rear Cameras Expected

The Redmi K60 series is under development and is expected to arrive as soon as next month. Already, we have come across details regarding the Redmi K60 Gaming Edition. Now, the alleged concept renders of the Redmi K60 have emerged online revealing the smartphone's design.

A recent Weibo post shows the concept renders of the upcoming Redmi K60. However, we cannot take these to be authentic as it is unclear if these images are fan-made or not. Let's take a look at the alleged Redmi K60 concept renders here.

Redmi K60 Concept Renders Emerge Online

The Redmi K60 concept renders revealed that the smartphone could arrive with a flat display along with a center-aligned punch-hole cutout at the front. These images show that the smartphone could feature thicker bezels. There appears to be a volume rocker, a power button, and a fingerprint sensor at the right edge.

Moving on to its rear, the upcoming Redmi smartphone seems to house a rectangular camera module at the rear housing three camera sensors. From the alleged concept renders, it looks like the secondary sensor could be larger than the primary one and the third one could be a periscope lens.

Redmi K60 Rumored Specifications

While the leaked concept renders do not divulge any further details about the Redmi K60, a recent report shared the leaked specifications of the device. Going by the same, the upcoming Redmi smartphone could draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC alongside 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It could feature a 6.67-inch flat OLED display with 2K resolution and an optical fingerprint sensor under the screen.

For imaging, the smartphone on cards is tipped to bestow a triple-camera arrangement with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary camera sensor, and a 2MP tertiary lens. At the front, there could be a 16MP selfie camera sensor. For now, there is no word on the nature of the camera lenses that will be used on the Redmi phone. A 5,500 mAh battery is likely to fuel the Redmi K60 with 67W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging technology.

If these specifications turn out to be true, then we can expect the Redmi K60 to compete against the likes of OnePlus 10T, iQOO 9T and Moto Edge 30 Ultra that also use the same Snapdragon SoC.

