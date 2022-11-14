Just In
Redmi K60 Pro Specifications Leaked; Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped
The Redmi K60 series is under active development and could arrive as soon as next month. The Redmi K60 Gaming edition and Redmi K60 have already been rumored to be included in the series. It appears there could be another premium Android smartphone, presumably the Redmi K60 Pro. Let's look at the leaked specifications of what could be the flagship device in the Redmi K60 series.
Redmi K60 With Snapdragon Flagship SOC Instead of Dimensity
The Redmi K60 series could be based on Xiaomi's 13 series of Android smartphones. The series is expected to include multiple mobile phones with slightly varying hardware. As the name suggests, the Redmi K60 Gaming edition could be optimized for mobile gaming.
The vanilla Redmi K60 is rumored to pack the Dimensity 8200 chipset. Incidentally, the Dimensity 9200 SoC is already out. This suggests Xiaomi could be positioning the Redmi K60 as the base variant. Another Redmi K60 has now surfaced and based on the alleged specifications, it appears the device could be the flagship Android smartphone from the Redmi K60 series, aimed at mainstream users.
So yeah, OnePlus Ace 2 is the phone I talked this morning. https://t.co/AYQYHiz5QF pic.twitter.com/IBXqS1RX5u— No name (@chunvn8888) November 12, 2022
The Redmi K60 mentioned in the tweet could be the Redmi K60 Pro edition. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor will allegedly power this variant. The device seems to have 12GB RAM and 256GB internal memory.
The device could feature a 6.67-inch flat panel display, which may have an OLED screen with 2K resolution. The Redmi K60 Pro would also have an "optical fingerprint", which could mean an under-display fingerprint scanner.
The tweet claims that the Redmi K60 Pro would have a 5,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and 30W wireless charging. The device is rumored to feature a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP camera in the front.
Redmi K60 Pro Competition
It is important to note that these specifications might not reflect in the final edition of the Redmi K60 smartphone. In fact, there may not be a Pro edition in the Redmi K60 series. The Redmi K60 Gaming edition might be the only flagship Android smartphone in the upcoming series.
The Realme GT Neo 5 could be among the first Android smartphones to feature Qualcomm's flagship-level chipset. However, the Redmi K60 Pro could face competition from the iQOO 9T, OnePlus 10T, and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra as they feature the same chipset.
