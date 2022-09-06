Redmi A1 Could Lock Horns With JioPhone Next; But Will It Win?

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new ultra-budget smartphone in India -- the Redmi A1, backed by stock Android UI. By the looks of it, this phone is likely to compete against the JioPhone Next, which is currently one of the most affordable stock Android smartphones that recently got updated to Android 12 OS.

Considering the leaked specifications, the Redmi A1 will be a pretty basic Android smartphone, capable of running most social media apps and basic internet-based tasks. Not just that, it is also the first smartphone from the Xiaomi Redmi series to run on stock Android UI instead of MIUI.

Redmi A1 Vs JioPhone Next: Specifications Comparison

Leaks suggested that the Redmi A1 will have a 6.42-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720p) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be based on the Mediatek Helio A22 SoC with just 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Considering the limited onboard storage, the phone is likely to offer a dedicated microSD card slot along with two nano SIM card slots.

Although the JioPhone Next also has an HD+ resolution display, it is much smaller at 5.45-inches and the thick bezels on the top and bottom of the display make it look dated when compared to the Redmi A1. Even in terms of connectivity, despite having two SIM card slots, both slots are network locked and only a Jio SIM card will work on the JioPhone Next.

As per the official teasers, the Redmi A1 has a dual-camera setup at the rear. Leaks claim that the phone has an 8MP primary camera, assisted by an AI secondary camera. On the front, the phone is said to have a 5MP selfie camera, with support for 720p video recording capability.

The JioPhone Next has a 13MP primary camera and the phone comes with the Google Camera app. Hence, the primary camera performance of the JioPhone Next is likely to be a tad better than the Redmi A1. Similarly, it also has an 8MP selfie camera, hence, the JioPhone Next will have an upper hand over the Redmi A1 when it comes to imaging capabilities.

The Redmi A1 will come equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging, and the phone is likely to have a USB Type-C Port. As far as the software experience is concerned, the phone will ship with Android 12 OS and will possibly be upgraded to Android 13 OS in the coming days, and the same also applies to the JioPhone Next.

The JioPhone Next has a smaller 3,500 mAh battery, and it uses an outdated micro USB port for charging and data syncing. Hence, the Redmi A1 is likely to last longer than the JioPhone Next on a single charge.

A Threat To JioPhone Next?

The JioPhone Next is currently one of the most affordable stock Android smartphones that one can buy in India. On top of that, it also comes with affordable payment plans. In terms of pure hardware, the Redmi A1 is slightly ahead of the curve, and if Xiaomi manages to price the Redmi A1 under Rs. 6,000, the company is likely to sell a bucket load of Redmi A1 in India.

