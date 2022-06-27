Xiaomi Might Soon Launch A New Redmi K Series Phone In India

Redmi's K series of smartphones (in India) are still known for their unique design. Xiaomi India launched the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro in India back in 2019 with features like an in-display fingerprint sensor and pop-up selfie camera. Back in 2019, the Redmi K20 was one of the most affordable smartphones to offer the aforementioned features.

Redmi India is now hosting an event of some sort, with the owners of the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro. Users who still own either of these devices can get a free movie ticket from the company in various parts of the country such as Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Noida, and Lucknow.

New Redmi K Series Is Incoming?

While Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro did well in the Indian market, the company didn't launch any more Redmi K series smartphones in the country and shifted its focus on other smartphone series. In fact, the Poco F3 GT is actually a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition smartphone.

We feel the company is doing this event not just to appreciate the loyal Redmi K series fans, as the brand is likely to take some feedback on the device to understand the current expectations of the users, and what they are expecting from the next Redmi K series smartphone.

Redmi K50 Pro Coming To India?

The Redmi K50 Pro is currently the latest flagship smartphone in the Redmi series and is powered by the Dimensity 9000 SoC, a flagship processor from Mediatek with high-performance CPU cores based on the ARM Cortex X2 architecture.

In terms of design, the Redmi K50 Pro looks similar to the recently launched Poco F4 5G, and the only difference between the two devices is the processor and the battery. Just like the Poco F4 5G, the device has a triple camera setup at the back with a 108MP primary camera along with OIS and support for 4K video recording capability.

If the Redmi K50 Pro ever comes to the Indian market, the device is likely to be the most expensive Redmi device ever launched in India. Looking at the specifications, the Redmi K50 Pro is expected to cost between Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000 in India.

Published On June 27, 2022
