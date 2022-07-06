Redmi K50i 5G Coming To India On 20th July To Take On Realme And OnePlus

Xiaomi India is all set to resume the launch of the Redmi K series smartphones in India. The company has now confirmed that the Redmi K50i 5G will be launched in India on 20th July. Considering the features and specifications of the Global Redmi K50i 5G, the device is likely to compete against the likes of the OnePlus 10R and the Realme GT Neo 3, powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

Most Affordable Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC Powered Phone?

The Redmi K50i 5G will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC is likely to undercut the devices like the OnePlus 10R and the Realme GT Neo 3. Given the aggressive pricing strategy of Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi, the company is expected to price the base model of the Redmi K50i 5G somewhere around the Rs. 25,000 price mark.

Another prominent feature of the Redmi K50i 5G is the display. While most smartphones of this price range offer a 120Hz refresh rate panel, the Redmi K50i 5G features a 144Hz refresh rate with a 6.67-inch screen real estate. However, again, unlike most smartphones, the Redmi K50i 5G comes with an IPS LCD screen and not an AMOLED type screen.

The Redmi K50i 5G will offer 6/8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of internal storage with dual SIM card slots with support for a 5G network on both slots. As per the software, the phone will run on Android 12 OS with custom MIUI 13 skin on top. There is a triple camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens.

A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the Redmi K50i 5G with support for 67W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The smartphone is also expected to offer features like reverse charging as well. Overall, in terms of specs, the Redmi K50i 5G is expected to offer a lot of value-for-money when compared to other smartphones with the Dimensity 8100 SoC, hence, the device is likely to launch at a lower price.

