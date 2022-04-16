Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Max Explained News oi-Vivek

OnePlus in collaboration with MediaTek has created a new chipset for its upcoming smartphone -- the OnePlus 10R. The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max will be the chip that powers the OnePlus 10R, which is a slightly tweaked version of the Dimensity 8100 that is found on devices like the Realme GT Neo 3.

This is the second custom chipset from MediaTek for OnePlus smartphones, after the OnePlus Nord 2's MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI. Although these sound like fresh processors, they are actually identical to the standard SKU, at least when it comes to hardware specifications. Here are all the details on the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC, powering the OnePlus 10R.

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Specifications

OnePlus hasn't shared much about the upcoming Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC. According to the company, the Dimensity 8100 Max is an octa-core processor with a peak CPU clock speed of 2.85GHz. These specifications are in-line with the standard Mediatek Dimensity 8100.

Considering the specs sheet of the Mediatek Dimensity 8100, the Dimensity 8100 is likely to have four high-performance CPU cores based on ARM Cortex-A710 cores with up to 2.85GHz clock speeds and four ARM Cortex-A510 cores with up to 2GHz clock speeds.

The Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Max comes with the Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, which is said to be 20 percent faster than its predecessor. Currently, it is unclear if the company is comparing the graphical capabilities of the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Max to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Or the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC.

The Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Max will be one of the first smartphone chips to support the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology, which makes the OnePlus 10R the first smartphone in India to do the same. Not just that, the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Max will also support Wi-Fi 6E wireless networking capabilities along with 5G support with up to 4.7Gbps download speed.

While the chipset is definitely one of the highlights of the OnePlus 10R, another key selling point of this device is 150W fast charging support, which is said to fully charge the 4500 mAh battery on the OnePlus 10R in just 17 minutes.

