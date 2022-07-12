Redmi K50i Confirmed To Sport Dimensity 8100 SoC; India Launch Set For July 20

Redmi K50i will be released in the Indian market at an event on July 20. The phone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro, which was launched in China earlier in May. The Redmi K50i was recently spotted in the database of the benchmarking app AnTuTu, surpassing the iPhone 13.

Now, the official Redmi India social account has confirmed one key specification of the Redmi K50i. So, let's a look at what we can expect from the upcoming Redmi K series offering.

Redmi K50i Will Sport A High-End MediaTek Chipset

Redmi India's Twitter account has announced that the Redmi K50i will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor in the country. This is in line with the recent rumors and reports. Apart from confirming the chipset, the company's Tweet also asks users to guess the AnTuTu score of the smartphone. We already know that the phone achieved a massive AnTuTu score of 8,22,274, surpassing iPhone 13's 7,82,653 score.

Redmi K50i Specifications, Features

As for the other features, the Redmi K50i will be coming with a 6.6-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display, which will be offering the Dolby Vision feature. The device will also be arriving with a high screen refresh rate of 144Hz and a brightness of 650 nits. The Dimensity 8100 processor on the phone will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. Software-wise, the users can expect the device to boot MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

The camera features of the Redmi K50i are expected to include a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP wide-angle secondary snapper, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the device will be providing a 16MP camera. The connectivity features will include 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6, A-GPS, and the USB Type-C charging port.

The Redmi K50i is also expected to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for enhanced security. The device will be offering stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support for an immersive audio experience and a 3.5mm headphone socket. A 5,080 mAh battery will be powering the handset, which will be supporting 67W fast charging.

Redmi K50i Price In India, Availability, Colors

According to the reports, the base variant of the Redmi K50i with 6GB of RAM will set the buyers back by around Rs. 26,999. The higher-end model with 8GB of RAM is expected to cost approx. Rs. 31,999. The device is said to be going on sale in the country from July 2 from the sales channels like the official site, Amazon, and retail stores. The expected color variants include Phantom Black and Quick Silver.

