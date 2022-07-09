Redmi K50i Surpasses iPhone 13 In Antutu Benchmarks; Coming To India On July 20 News oi-Akshay Kumar

Redmi K50i is all set to be launched in the Indian market at an event on July 20. Ahead of the launch, the device has been the subject of a number of leaks and reports lately. The handset's complete specifications were already leaked. The Redmi K50i is expected to be a rebranded version of the Note 11T Pro. Now, the phone's Antutu benchmarks have surfaced online.

Redmi K50i Surpasses iPhone 13 In Benchmarks

According to the Antutu benchmarks, the Redmi K50i will surpass the Apple iPhone 13 in terms of performance. The phone has achieved the massive Antutu score of 8,22,274. It is higher than the iPhone 13's A15 chipset's Antutu score of just 7,82,653. The Redmi K50i has also achieved higher than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888's 8,04,131 Antutu score. So it will be theoretically more powerful than the Snapdragon 888-powered phones as well.

Redmi K50i Will Have Dimensity 8100 SoC

According to the reports, the Redmi 50i will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. The phone will have a 6.6-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with Dolby Vision feature. The smartphone will also have a high screen refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of 650 nits. The phone will come in two RAM and storage variants - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB, just like the Redmi Note 11T Pro.

In terms of cameras, the Redmi K50i will be coming with a 64MP primary camera on the back. It will be paired with an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP camera. The device will offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Software-wise, the phone will boot Android 12-based MIUI 13 custom ROM out-of-the-box.

The Redmi K50i will also be coming with stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, a flat frame, and a headphone socket. The connectivity options will include 5G SA / NSA, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, a 5,080 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support will keep the whole package alive.

Redmi K50i Price In India, Color Variants

The Redmi K50i is expected to be available in India for Rs. 26,999 for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB RAM and 256GB model is expected to be available for Rs. 31,999. The handset is tipped to be available in Phantom Black, Quick Silver, and Stealth Black color models. The device will be available to buy in the country from July 2 on the brand's website, Amazon India, and retail stores.

Redmi K50i Will Compete OnePlus 10R, Realme GT Neo 3

The Redmi K50i will be competing against the likes of the OnPlus 10R and the Realme GT Neo 3 in the country. The OnePlus 10R 5G and the Realme GT Neo 3 are available in India at a starting price tag of Rs. 38,999 and Rs. 36,999, respectively.

