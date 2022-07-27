Upcoming Redmi K50s Could Be Xiaomis Next Budget Flagship Smartphone

Xiaomi India's latest offering -- the Redmi K50i is currently the most affordable Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC phone in the country. The brand might soon launch an even more powerful Redmi K series smartphone -- the Redmi K50s, featuring the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC in the global market.

As per the latest report from Yogesh Brar, the Redmi K50s when compared to the Redmi K50i will have several improvements. This includes the display, processor, camera, and fast charging technology. Here are some of the possible specifications and capabilities of the upcoming Redmi K50s.

Redmi K50s Will Be Better Than Redmi K50i In Most Aspects

The Redmi K50s is said to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This is likely to be a 10-bit panel with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Similarly, the smartphone is also expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Powering the Redmi K50s will be the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Do note that, the device is also expected to be available with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage at a much lower price point.

Redmi K50s Could Be Xiaomi's First 200MP Camera Smartphone

The same leak suggests that the Redmi K50s might come with a massive 200MP primary wide-angle camera with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and lastly a 2MP depth sensor. The device is also said to include a 20MP selfie camera, possibly with support for native 4K video recording support.

The Redmi K50s will include a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging, and the fast charger is likely to be included in the package. In terms of software experience, the Redmi K50s will ship with Android 12 OS with a custom MIUI 13 skin on top.

How Much Will Redmi K50s Cost?

Considering features like a 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and 120W fast charging, the smartphone will not be a cheap device for sure. However, it is likely to undercut most Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphones. If this ever launches in India, the device is most likely to cost around Rs. 60,000.

