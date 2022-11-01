Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 4G Spotted on Geekbench; Will It Launch in India?

Advertisement

Redmi has been working on multiple devices of late. Recently, it unveiled the Redmi Note 12 series phones. Within a few days of the announcement, the upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 has been spotted on Geekbench. The benchmark platform has revealed a few details about the upcoming phone.

To note, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 has been spotted with the model number 2209116AG on Geekbench, indicating that it is the global variant of the phone. Let's take a look at the details revealed by the listing here.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 Specifications

As per the Geekbench listing spotted by 91mobiles, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 will draw power from a Qualcomm chipset. While the listing does not divulge the actual processor model, its motherboard is named sweet, which hints at the presence of a Snapdragon 732G chipset. This confirms that the upcoming Redmi phone could be a 4G model. Notably, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G was launched earlier this year with a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC.

The upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 could feature 8GB of RAM. We can expect more RAM options at the time of its launch. It is listed to run Android 11 but we can expect a newer version of the OS.

Advertisement

Prior to this, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 was spotted on the Google Play Console last month. The listing revealed that the smartphone features a Snapdragon 712 SoC, which is a dated processor. However, there is speculation that the Snapdragon 732G could power the smartphone from within. Based on its design, the upcoming smartphone is said to be a rebranded Note 10 Pro.

As per reports, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 is tipped to feature a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. A 16MP front camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the usual connectivity options are also rumored. It is likely to use a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support.

Is Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 Coming to India?

The Redmi Note 11 series is one of the most popular series in the Indian market. It includes many variants, including the Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+, Note 11 SE, Note 11R, and more. While we have come across rumors regarding the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, there are claims that it will not launch in India.

The reasons for this claim remain unknown but the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 could be another mid-range smartphone with an attractive price tag if it arrives in the country.

More REDMI News

Redmi Note 12 Alternatives in India: Best Mid-Range Phones Under ₹15,000

Redmi K60 Gaming Edition To Sport Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC; Will It Be Competitively Priced?

Redmi Note 12 Announced to Disrupt Mid-Range Smartphone Market; Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 12 Explorer To Feature 210W Fast Charging Support; How Safe Is It?

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days; Best Deals On Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, And Realme Phones

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Track Edition Renders Leaked; Can It Take On Realme 10 Lineup?

Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Camera Specs Confirmed: Cheapest Phone to Boast 200MP Sensor?

Samsung Galaxy A04e Vs Redmi A1+: Which Affordable Phone Should You Get?

Realme and Redmi Phones Might Soon Incorporate Curved Displays: Will They Be Affordable?

Redmi 9i Sport Available for Rs. 7,099 at Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Best Buy in This Range?

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 3C Listing Hints at 210W Charging: Can It Fuel Up in 10 Minutes?

Redmi Note 12 Series to Comprise Three Models: Performance Overhaul Expected
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: redmi news smartphones
Published On November 1, 2022
Read more...