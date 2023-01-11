Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Go On Sale In India Via Flipkart

While the vanilla Redmi Note 12 5G went on sale on Amazon, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G went on sale in India via Flipkart. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G were launched in the Indian market last week and finally go on sale in the country. Both smartphones pack in OLED displays, high refresh rate, a Dimensity 1080 SoC, stereo speakers, up to 200MP camera, and fast charging, among other features. Let's take a look at its pricing and launch offers below.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G: Price, Availability

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G comes at a starting price of ₹24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at ₹26,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant comes at a price tag of ₹27,999.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G smartphone is offered in two configurations, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, which are priced at ₹29,999 and ₹32,999 respectively.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G devices are on sale now and can be purchased exclusively via Flipkart and Mi Stores. Xiaomi is offering a flat discount of ₹3,000 on purchases made by ICICI credit cards (EMI and non-EMI) and debit cards (EMI only). Additionally, the brand is also offering ₹3,000 extra discounts on smartphone exchange of other brands. If your old smartphone is from Xiaomi or Redmi, you will get a discount of ₹4000 on exchange.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Note 12 Pro+ 5G: Highlights

Both the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Note 12 Pro+ 5G smartphones flaunt a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 900nits peak brightness. The display supports Dolby Vision and is Widevine L1 certified.

Both devices are powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, which is built on the 6nm fabrication process. They are equipped with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G gets a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS. In comparison, the Note 12 Pro+ 5G comes with a 200MP Samsung HPX primary shooter. The ancillary cameras, an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro camera are similar on both devices. Even the selfie sensor, which is a 16MP camera, is the same on both smartphones.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery unit coupled with 67W fast charging support. The Note 12 Pro+ gets a 4980mAh with a faster 120W HyperCharge fast charging support. Thankfully, Xiaomi is bundling the fast chargers in the box. The Redmi Note 12 Pro devices run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 OS out of the box.