Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Launched In India With 200MP Camera, 120Hz “Pro” AMOLED Screen

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi launched the Redmi Note 12 5G series in India today, January 5, 2023. The series includes the 5G-enabled Redmi Note 12, the Redmi Note 12 Pro, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. These smartphones cover a wide range of prices but majorly stick to the mid-range segment. Let's look at the price, specifications, and features of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Price, Availability

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is the most expensive smartphone in the Redmi Note 12 series. Still, Xiaomi has priced the phone very aggressively, especially considering the specifications and features the phone offers.

There are two variants of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+. The base variant of the smartphone ships with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Xiaomi has priced the model at ₹29,999. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256G of internal storage has been priced at ₹32,999.

The prices of the Redmi Note series phones may have breached the ₹30,000 mark, but buyers can avail of offers from Indian banks. Xiaomi claims buyers can lower the asking price of the 8GB + 128GB model to ₹25,999, and the 12Gb + 256GB can be purchased for ₹28,999, by grabbing offers from participating banks and exchanging old smartphones.

Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Note 12 Series today. The first sale of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has been scheduled on January 11, 2023. The smartphone will be available on Xiaomi's own e-commerce website, Flipkart, Mi Home, and retail exclusive outlets. The smartphone will be available in three color options: Arctic White, Iceberg Blue, and Obsidian Black.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Specifications, Features

The Redmi Note Pro+ has always been the top-end variant in the entire Redmi Note lineup. Xiaomi has continued the trend with the Redmi Note 12 Pro+. Compared to last year's Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Xiaomi bumped up the primary camera's resolution to 200MP and included a 120W fast charger.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ features a 6.67" Full HD+ "Pro" AMOLED Display. The 1080p screen has an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The screen's peak brightness is 900 nits, and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects it.

Xiaomi has embedded a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset in the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and paired it with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Chinese company had embedded a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC in the Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ features a triple-camera setup on the back, headlined by a 200MP Samsung HPX Sensor, coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. There's a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls and face unlock.

Xiaomi has embedded a 4980mAh battery in the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, which supports 120W HyperCharge. The company is offering a 120W charger in the retail box of the smartphone.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ weighs 209 grams, features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12 OS. Xiaomi has promised two major Android updates and four years of security patches for the device.